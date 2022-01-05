Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) carry a four-game winning run into a Week 18 clash with the Dallas Cowboys (11-5).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in 12 of 16 games this season.

Philadelphia's games have gone over 42.5 points in 11 of 16 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 56 points per game, 13.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 41.7 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.8 fewer than the 42.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cowboys games this season is 50.7, 8.2 points above Saturday's total of 42.5.

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 4.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is 12-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have an against the spread record of 4-2 in their six games when favored by 7 points or more so far this season.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over seven times in 16 opportunities (43.8%).

The Cowboys rack up 9.0 more points per game (29.9) than the Eagles give up (20.9).

Dallas is 10-2 against the spread and 9-3 overall this season when the team records more than 20.9 points.

The Cowboys average 83.1 more yards per game (402.8) than the Eagles allow per contest (319.7).

When Dallas totals over 319.7 yards, the team is 12-1 against the spread and 11-2 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (16).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has played 16 games, with nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Philadelphia has eclipsed the over/under in 56.2% of its opportunities this season (nine times over 16 games with a set point total).

The Eagles average 26.1 points per game, 5.3 more than the Cowboys surrender (20.8).

When Philadelphia records more than 20.8 points, it is 9-4 against the spread and 8-5 overall.

The Eagles average only 9.5 more yards per game (362.8) than the Cowboys give up per contest (353.3).

Philadelphia is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team picks up over 353.3 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 15 times, 18 fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

Philadelphia is 4-3 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, at home.

At home, as 7-point underdogs or more, the Eagles are unbeaten ATS (2-0).

In five of seven games at home this season, Philadelphia has hit the over.

The average point total in Eagles home games this season is 46.9 points, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

Away from home, Dallas is 6-2 overall and 7-1 against the spread.

The Cowboys are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7-point favorites or more away from home.

In eight away games this season, Dallas has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Cowboys away games this season is 50.1 points, 7.6 more than this contest's over/under (42.5).

