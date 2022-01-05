There will be player props available for Dalvin Cook before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) play the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has racked up a team-high 1,080 rushing yards (67.5 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

He also averages 13.8 receiving yards per game, catching 33 passes for 221 yards.

He has received 235 of his team's 427 carries this season (55.0%).

The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Cook has averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears, 30.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Bears, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Bears allow 126.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

The Bears have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Packers, Cook carried the ball nine times for 13 yards.

Over his last three outings, Cook has rushed for 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 37 carries.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 235 55.0% 1,080 6 45 54.2% 4.6 Alexander Mattison 129 30.2% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 28 6.6% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.6% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

