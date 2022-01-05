Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

There will be player props available for Dalvin Cook before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Cook and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) play the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has racked up a team-high 1,080 rushing yards (67.5 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • He also averages 13.8 receiving yards per game, catching 33 passes for 221 yards.
  • He has received 235 of his team's 427 carries this season (55.0%).
  • The Vikings, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Cook has averaged 57.6 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Bears, 30.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook has had a rushing touchdown in two games versus the Bears, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Bears allow 126.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Bears have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Packers, Cook carried the ball nine times for 13 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Cook has rushed for 102 yards (34.0 per game) on 37 carries.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

235

55.0%

1,080

6

45

54.2%

4.6

Alexander Mattison

129

30.2%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

28

6.6%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.6%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

Powered By Data Skrive