Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Damien Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes play in Week 18 when Harris and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has picked up a team-high 892 rushing yards (55.8 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.

And he has caught 14 passes for 96 yards (6.0 per game).

His team has run the ball 462 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (41.3%).

The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Miami

Over his four career matchups against them, Harris has averaged 25 rushing yards per game versus the Dolphins, 35.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris, in four matchups against the Dolphins, has not run for a TD.

In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 10th in the NFL, giving up 108.3 yards per game.

The Dolphins have given up 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

Harris put together a 35-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball nine times while scoring two touchdowns.

He also caught one pass for 12 yards.

During his last three games, Harris has run for 138 yards on 27 carries (46.0 ypg), with five touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Damien Harris 191 41.3% 892 14 40 45.5% 4.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 129 27.9% 572 5 23 26.1% 4.4 Brandon Bolden 37 8.0% 180 0 7 8.0% 4.9 Mac Jones 41 8.9% 125 0 7 8.0% 3.0

