January 5, 2022
Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Damien Harris ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes play in Week 18 when Harris and the New England Patriots (10-6) meet the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has picked up a team-high 892 rushing yards (55.8 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 14 passes for 96 yards (6.0 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 462 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (41.3%).
  • The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Over his four career matchups against them, Harris has averaged 25 rushing yards per game versus the Dolphins, 35.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris, in four matchups against the Dolphins, has not run for a TD.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 10th in the NFL, giving up 108.3 yards per game.
  • The Dolphins have given up 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Harris put together a 35-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball nine times while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He also caught one pass for 12 yards.
  • During his last three games, Harris has run for 138 yards on 27 carries (46.0 ypg), with five touchdowns.

Harris' New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Damien Harris

191

41.3%

892

14

40

45.5%

4.7

Rhamondre Stevenson

129

27.9%

572

5

23

26.1%

4.4

Brandon Bolden

37

8.0%

180

0

7

8.0%

4.9

Mac Jones

41

8.9%

125

0

7

8.0%

3.0

