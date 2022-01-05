Damien Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Damien Harris Prop Bet Odds
Damien Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has picked up a team-high 892 rushing yards (55.8 per game) and scored 14 touchdowns.
- And he has caught 14 passes for 96 yards (6.0 per game).
- His team has run the ball 462 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (41.3%).
- The Patriots have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Over his four career matchups against them, Harris has averaged 25 rushing yards per game versus the Dolphins, 35.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris, in four matchups against the Dolphins, has not run for a TD.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Dolphins are 10th in the NFL, giving up 108.3 yards per game.
- The Dolphins have given up 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Harris put together a 35-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Jaguars, carrying the ball nine times while scoring two touchdowns.
- He also caught one pass for 12 yards.
- During his last three games, Harris has run for 138 yards on 27 carries (46.0 ypg), with five touchdowns.
Harris' New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Damien Harris
191
41.3%
892
14
40
45.5%
4.7
Rhamondre Stevenson
129
27.9%
572
5
23
26.1%
4.4
Brandon Bolden
37
8.0%
180
0
7
8.0%
4.9
Mac Jones
41
8.9%
125
0
7
8.0%
3.0
