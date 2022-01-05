Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Dare Ogunbowale Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Dare Ogunbowale will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Ogunbowale and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ogunbowale has 107 rushing yards (6.7 ypg) on 32 carries, with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 89 yards (5.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 32 of his team's 361 carries this season (8.9%).
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Ogunbowale's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 33.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ogunbowale has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Colts.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 109.6 yards per game.
  • Ogunbowale and the Jaguars will face off against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Patriots, Ogunbowale carried the ball nine times for 36 yards (four yards per carry).
  • He also hauled in two passes for 32 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
  • Ogunbowale has rushed for 94 yards on 27 carries (31.3 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.
  • He also has five catches for 52 yards (17.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dare Ogunbowale

32

8.9%

107

1

4

7.7%

3.3

James Robinson

164

45.4%

767

8

24

46.2%

4.7

Trevor Lawrence

63

17.5%

317

2

12

23.1%

5.0

Carlos Hyde

72

19.9%

253

1

10

19.2%

3.5

