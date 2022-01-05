Dare Ogunbowale will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Ogunbowale and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds

Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ogunbowale has 107 rushing yards (6.7 ypg) on 32 carries, with one touchdown.

He's also caught 10 passes for 89 yards (5.6 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 32 of his team's 361 carries this season (8.9%).

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Ogunbowale's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 33.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ogunbowale has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Colts.

The Colts have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 109.6 yards per game.

Ogunbowale and the Jaguars will face off against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Patriots, Ogunbowale carried the ball nine times for 36 yards (four yards per carry).

He also hauled in two passes for 32 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.

Ogunbowale has rushed for 94 yards on 27 carries (31.3 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.

He also has five catches for 52 yards (17.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dare Ogunbowale 32 8.9% 107 1 4 7.7% 3.3 James Robinson 164 45.4% 767 8 24 46.2% 4.7 Trevor Lawrence 63 17.5% 317 2 12 23.1% 5.0 Carlos Hyde 72 19.9% 253 1 10 19.2% 3.5

