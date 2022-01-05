Dare Ogunbowale Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Odds
Dare Ogunbowale Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ogunbowale has 107 rushing yards (6.7 ypg) on 32 carries, with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 10 passes for 89 yards (5.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 32 of his team's 361 carries this season (8.9%).
- The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Against the Colts, Ogunbowale's 12.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 33.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ogunbowale has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Colts.
- The Colts have the NFL's 12th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 109.6 yards per game.
- Ogunbowale and the Jaguars will face off against the NFL's fourth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (10).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Patriots, Ogunbowale carried the ball nine times for 36 yards (four yards per carry).
- He also hauled in two passes for 32 yards and scored one touchdown through the air.
- Ogunbowale has rushed for 94 yards on 27 carries (31.3 yards per game) with one touchdown in his last three games.
- He also has five catches for 52 yards (17.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
Ogunbowale's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dare Ogunbowale
32
8.9%
107
1
4
7.7%
3.3
James Robinson
164
45.4%
767
8
24
46.2%
4.7
Trevor Lawrence
63
17.5%
317
2
12
23.1%
5.0
Carlos Hyde
72
19.9%
253
1
10
19.2%
3.5
