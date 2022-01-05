Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

Darnell Mooney will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Mooney's Chicago Bears (6-10) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney's 929 receiving yards (58.1 per game) pace all receivers on the Bears. He's been targeted 124 times and has totaled 69 receptions and four touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 25.1% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.
  • Mooney (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have thrown the football in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In his three matchups against the Vikings, Mooney's 38.3 receiving yards average is 16.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
  • Mooney has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 272.1 yards per game the Vikings are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Vikings have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Mooney put together a 69-yard performance against the Giants last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Mooney's 17 grabs (on 29 targets) have led to 189 receiving yards (63.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

124

25.1%

69

929

4

10

17.2%

Cole Kmet

88

17.8%

56

564

0

12

20.7%

Allen Robinson II

62

12.6%

36

388

1

4

6.9%

Marquise Goodwin

37

7.5%

18

300

1

3

5.2%

