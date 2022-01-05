Darnell Mooney will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Mooney's Chicago Bears (6-10) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney's 929 receiving yards (58.1 per game) pace all receivers on the Bears. He's been targeted 124 times and has totaled 69 receptions and four touchdowns.

So far this season, 25.1% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.

Mooney (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have thrown the football in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his three matchups against the Vikings, Mooney's 38.3 receiving yards average is 16.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).

Mooney has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 272.1 yards per game the Vikings are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Vikings have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Mooney put together a 69-yard performance against the Giants last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Mooney's 17 grabs (on 29 targets) have led to 189 receiving yards (63.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 124 25.1% 69 929 4 10 17.2% Cole Kmet 88 17.8% 56 564 0 12 20.7% Allen Robinson II 62 12.6% 36 388 1 4 6.9% Marquise Goodwin 37 7.5% 18 300 1 3 5.2%

Powered By Data Skrive