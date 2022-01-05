Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney's 929 receiving yards (58.1 per game) pace all receivers on the Bears. He's been targeted 124 times and has totaled 69 receptions and four touchdowns.
- So far this season, 25.1% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Mooney's way.
- Mooney (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have thrown the football in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Vikings.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his three matchups against the Vikings, Mooney's 38.3 receiving yards average is 16.2 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
- Mooney has caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 272.1 yards per game the Vikings are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- The Vikings have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Mooney put together a 69-yard performance against the Giants last week on seven catches while being targeted 13 times and scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Mooney's 17 grabs (on 29 targets) have led to 189 receiving yards (63.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
124
25.1%
69
929
4
10
17.2%
Cole Kmet
88
17.8%
56
564
0
12
20.7%
Allen Robinson II
62
12.6%
36
388
1
4
6.9%
Marquise Goodwin
37
7.5%
18
300
1
3
5.2%
Powered By Data Skrive