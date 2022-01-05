Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds
Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has 137 attempts for a team-high 541 rushing yards (33.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 44 catches for 422 yards (26.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- He has handled 137, or 34.1%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Broncos.
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his six career matchups against the Broncos, Williams averaged 9.8 rushing yards per game, 28.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Williams, in six matchups versus the Broncos, has not run for a TD.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 13th in the league, giving up 109.8 yards per game.
- This year the Broncos have allowed nine rushing TDs. They are ranked third in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bengals, Williams rushed for 88 yards on 14 carries (averaging 6.3 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
- He also caught three passes for 19 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Williams has run for 155 yards on 30 carries (51.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 16.3 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 49 yards.
Williams' Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrel Williams
137
34.1%
541
6
28
38.9%
3.9
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
119
29.6%
517
4
12
16.7%
4.3
Patrick Mahomes II
57
14.2%
327
2
13
18.1%
5.7
Derrick Gore
44
10.9%
226
2
8
11.1%
5.1
Powered By Data Skrive