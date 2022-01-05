Darrel Williams will have several player props available when he hits the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has 137 attempts for a team-high 541 rushing yards (33.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 44 catches for 422 yards (26.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.

He has handled 137, or 34.1%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Denver

In his six career matchups against the Broncos, Williams averaged 9.8 rushing yards per game, 28.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Williams, in six matchups versus the Broncos, has not run for a TD.

In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 13th in the league, giving up 109.8 yards per game.

This year the Broncos have allowed nine rushing TDs. They are ranked third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bengals, Williams rushed for 88 yards on 14 carries (averaging 6.3 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

He also caught three passes for 19 yards.

Over his last three outings, Williams has run for 155 yards on 30 carries (51.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also averaged 16.3 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 49 yards.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrel Williams 137 34.1% 541 6 28 38.9% 3.9 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 29.6% 517 4 12 16.7% 4.3 Patrick Mahomes II 57 14.2% 327 2 13 18.1% 5.7 Derrick Gore 44 10.9% 226 2 8 11.1% 5.1

