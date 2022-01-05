Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Darrel Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Darrel Williams will have several player props available when he hits the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. Williams' Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High.

Darrel Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has 137 attempts for a team-high 541 rushing yards (33.8 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • And he has tacked on 44 catches for 422 yards (26.4 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • He has handled 137, or 34.1%, of his team's 402 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his six career matchups against the Broncos, Williams averaged 9.8 rushing yards per game, 28.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Williams, in six matchups versus the Broncos, has not run for a TD.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 13th in the league, giving up 109.8 yards per game.
  • This year the Broncos have allowed nine rushing TDs. They are ranked third in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bengals, Williams rushed for 88 yards on 14 carries (averaging 6.3 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He also caught three passes for 19 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Williams has run for 155 yards on 30 carries (51.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 16.3 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 49 yards.

Williams' Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrel Williams

137

34.1%

541

6

28

38.9%

3.9

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

29.6%

517

4

12

16.7%

4.3

Patrick Mahomes II

57

14.2%

327

2

13

18.1%

5.7

Derrick Gore

44

10.9%

226

2

8

11.1%

5.1

