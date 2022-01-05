Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson has run for 688 yards on 149 carries (43.0 yards per game), with five touchdowns.
- He also averages 11.0 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
- He has received 149 of his team's 393 carries this season (37.9%).
- The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henderson's matchup with the 49ers.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his five career matchups against the 49ers, Henderson averaged 36.8 rushing yards per game, 2.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Henderson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the 49ers.
- The 49ers allow 106.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.
- The 49ers have allowed 17 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- Henderson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Ravens.
- During his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 40 yards (13.3 per game) on seven carries.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
149
37.9%
688
5
24
31.6%
4.6
Sony Michel
187
47.6%
802
4
41
53.9%
4.3
Robert Woods
8
2.0%
46
1
2
2.6%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
32
8.1%
43
0
7
9.2%
1.3
Powered By Data Skrive