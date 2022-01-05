Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darrell Henderson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) take on the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has run for 688 yards on 149 carries (43.0 yards per game), with five touchdowns.

He also averages 11.0 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns.

He has received 149 of his team's 393 carries this season (37.9%).

The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his five career matchups against the 49ers, Henderson averaged 36.8 rushing yards per game, 2.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henderson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the 49ers.

The 49ers allow 106.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.

The 49ers have allowed 17 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

Henderson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Ravens.

During his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 40 yards (13.3 per game) on seven carries.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 149 37.9% 688 5 24 31.6% 4.6 Sony Michel 187 47.6% 802 4 41 53.9% 4.3 Robert Woods 8 2.0% 46 1 2 2.6% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 8.1% 43 0 7 9.2% 1.3

