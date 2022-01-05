Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darrell Henderson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) take on the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has run for 688 yards on 149 carries (43.0 yards per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 11.0 receiving yards per game, catching 29 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns.
  • He has received 149 of his team's 393 carries this season (37.9%).
  • The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his five career matchups against the 49ers, Henderson averaged 36.8 rushing yards per game, 2.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Henderson has not rushed for a touchdown versus the 49ers.
  • The 49ers allow 106.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's ninth-ranked rush defense.
  • The 49ers have allowed 17 rushing touchdowns, 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Henderson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Ravens.
  • During his last three games, Henderson has rushed for 40 yards (13.3 per game) on seven carries.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

149

37.9%

688

5

24

31.6%

4.6

Sony Michel

187

47.6%

802

4

41

53.9%

4.3

Robert Woods

8

2.0%

46

1

2

2.6%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

8.1%

43

0

7

9.2%

1.3

