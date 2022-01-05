Davante Adams will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Adams' Green Bay Packers (13-3) play the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams has racked up 117 catches for 1,498 yards, best on his team, and 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 162 times, and averages 93.6 receiving yards per game.

Adams has been the target of 162 of his team's 558 passing attempts this season, or 29.0% of the target share.

Adams (27 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Adams has averaged 55.6 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups, 11.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Lions five times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The Lions have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.6 yards per game through the air.

With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Adams caught 11 passes for 136 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 14 times.

Adams' over his last three games stat line reveals 27 catches for 294 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 98.0 yards per game, and was targeted 34 times.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3% Aaron Jones 65 11.6% 52 391 6 15 13.8%

