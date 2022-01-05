Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams has racked up 117 catches for 1,498 yards, best on his team, and 11 touchdowns. He has been targeted 162 times, and averages 93.6 receiving yards per game.
- Adams has been the target of 162 of his team's 558 passing attempts this season, or 29.0% of the target share.
- Adams (27 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 24.8% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the ball 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Against the Lions, Adams has averaged 55.6 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups, 11.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Adams has caught a touchdown pass against the Lions five times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The Lions have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 255.6 yards per game through the air.
- With 28 passing TDs allowed this season, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Adams caught 11 passes for 136 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 14 times.
- Adams' over his last three games stat line reveals 27 catches for 294 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 98.0 yards per game, and was targeted 34 times.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
162
29.0%
117
1498
11
27
24.8%
Allen Lazard
54
9.7%
35
438
6
12
11.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
54
9.7%
26
430
3
8
7.3%
Aaron Jones
65
11.6%
52
391
6
15
13.8%
