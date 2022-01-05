Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Montgomery, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (6-10) meet the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Montgomery has rushed for a team-leading 777 yards on 205 carries (48.6 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

He's also caught 40 passes for 294 yards (18.4 per game).

His team has run the ball 450 times this season, and he's handled 205 of those attempts (45.6%).

The Bears have thrown the football in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Montgomery's 74.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Vikings are 6.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Vikings, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Vikings give up 133.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Vikings have conceded 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Giants, Montgomery racked up 64 yards on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns.

He also reeled in two passes for 17 yards.

During his last three games, Montgomery has rushed for 169 yards on 61 carries (56.3 ypg), with three touchdowns.

He's added 14 catches for 101 yards (33.7 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 205 45.6% 777 7 42 51.9% 3.8 Khalil Herbert 99 22.0% 422 2 8 9.9% 4.3 Justin Fields 72 16.0% 420 2 9 11.1% 5.8 Damien Williams 40 8.9% 164 2 8 9.9% 4.1

