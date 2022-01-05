David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Montgomery has rushed for a team-leading 777 yards on 205 carries (48.6 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
- He's also caught 40 passes for 294 yards (18.4 per game).
- His team has run the ball 450 times this season, and he's handled 205 of those attempts (45.6%).
- The Bears have thrown the football in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Montgomery's 74.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Vikings are 6.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Vikings, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Vikings give up 133.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Vikings have conceded 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Giants, Montgomery racked up 64 yards on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns.
- He also reeled in two passes for 17 yards.
- During his last three games, Montgomery has rushed for 169 yards on 61 carries (56.3 ypg), with three touchdowns.
- He's added 14 catches for 101 yards (33.7 per game).
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
205
45.6%
777
7
42
51.9%
3.8
Khalil Herbert
99
22.0%
422
2
8
9.9%
4.3
Justin Fields
72
16.0%
420
2
9
11.1%
5.8
Damien Williams
40
8.9%
164
2
8
9.9%
4.1
