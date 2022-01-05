Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Montgomery, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC North foes square off in Week 18 when Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (6-10) meet the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Montgomery has rushed for a team-leading 777 yards on 205 carries (48.6 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 40 passes for 294 yards (18.4 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 450 times this season, and he's handled 205 of those attempts (45.6%).
  • The Bears have thrown the football in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Montgomery's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Montgomery's 74.4 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups against the Vikings are 6.9 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Vikings, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • The Vikings give up 133.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Vikings have conceded 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Giants, Montgomery racked up 64 yards on 22 carries while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He also reeled in two passes for 17 yards.
  • During his last three games, Montgomery has rushed for 169 yards on 61 carries (56.3 ypg), with three touchdowns.
  • He's added 14 catches for 101 yards (33.7 per game).

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

David Montgomery

205

45.6%

777

7

42

51.9%

3.8

Khalil Herbert

99

22.0%

422

2

8

9.9%

4.3

Justin Fields

72

16.0%

420

2

9

11.1%

5.8

Damien Williams

40

8.9%

164

2

8

9.9%

4.1

