Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Njoku, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Njoku's Cleveland Browns (7-9) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North opponents at FirstEnergy Stadium.

David Njoku Prop Bet Odds

David Njoku Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Njoku has tacked on 34 receptions for 464 yards and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 51 times, producing 29.0 yards per game.

Njoku has been the target of 51 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.

Njoku (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.1% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have called a pass in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Njoku has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Bengals, 6.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In eight matchups with the Bengals, Njoku has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Bengals are conceding 270.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Bengals have conceded 24 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Steelers, Njoku was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 28 yards and scored one touchdown.

Njoku has seven receptions (on 11 targets) for 57 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Njoku's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

