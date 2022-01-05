David Njoku Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
David Njoku Prop Bet Odds
David Njoku Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Njoku has tacked on 34 receptions for 464 yards and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 51 times, producing 29.0 yards per game.
- Njoku has been the target of 51 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.
- Njoku (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.1% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns have called a pass in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Njoku's matchup with the Bengals.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Njoku has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Bengals, 6.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In eight matchups with the Bengals, Njoku has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Bengals are conceding 270.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- The Bengals have conceded 24 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Steelers, Njoku was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 28 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Njoku has seven receptions (on 11 targets) for 57 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 19.0 yards per game.
Njoku's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
51
10.3%
34
464
4
8
15.1%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
54
10.9%
31
559
3
2
3.8%
Jarvis Landry
79
15.9%
46
495
1
9
17.0%
Austin Hooper
61
12.3%
38
345
3
11
20.8%
Powered By Data Skrive