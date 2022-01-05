Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
David Njoku Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for David Njoku, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Njoku's Cleveland Browns (7-9) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North opponents at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

David Njoku Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Njoku has tacked on 34 receptions for 464 yards and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 51 times, producing 29.0 yards per game.
  • Njoku has been the target of 51 of his team's 496 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.
  • Njoku (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.1% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns have called a pass in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Njoku's matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Njoku has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Bengals, 6.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In eight matchups with the Bengals, Njoku has had a touchdown catch four times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Bengals are conceding 270.1 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Bengals have conceded 24 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Steelers, Njoku was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 28 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Njoku has seven receptions (on 11 targets) for 57 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 19.0 yards per game.

Njoku's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

David Njoku

51

10.3%

34

464

4

8

15.1%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

54

10.9%

31

559

3

2

3.8%

Jarvis Landry

79

15.9%

46

495

1

9

17.0%

Austin Hooper

61

12.3%

38

345

3

11

20.8%

