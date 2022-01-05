There will be player props available for Davis Mills before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (4-12) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mills has 2,363 passing yards (147.7 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 66.5% of his throws and collecting 13 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

He has added 32 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 2.0 yards per game.

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.

Mills has attempted 26 of his 361 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Mills' zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans are 222.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Titans.

The Titans are allowing 261.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Mills went 21-for-32 (65.6%) for 163 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Over his last three games, Mills has recorded 626 passing yards (208.7 yards per game) while going 61-for-89 (68.5% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 130 25.3% 87 1011 6 10 20.4% Nico Collins 53 10.3% 30 379 1 6 12.2% Chris Conley 37 7.2% 22 323 2 1 2.0%

