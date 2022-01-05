Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

There will be player props available for Davis Mills before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mills and the Houston Texans (4-12) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 with the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mills has 2,363 passing yards (147.7 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 66.5% of his throws and collecting 13 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
  • He has added 32 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 2.0 yards per game.
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.
  • Mills has attempted 26 of his 361 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Mills' zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans are 222.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Titans.
  • The Titans are allowing 261.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Mills went 21-for-32 (65.6%) for 163 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Mills has recorded 626 passing yards (208.7 yards per game) while going 61-for-89 (68.5% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

130

25.3%

87

1011

6

10

20.4%

Nico Collins

53

10.3%

30

379

1

6

12.2%

Chris Conley

37

7.2%

22

323

2

1

2.0%

