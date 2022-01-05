Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mills has 2,363 passing yards (147.7 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 66.5% of his throws and collecting 13 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
- He has added 32 rushing yards on 14 carries, averaging 2.0 yards per game.
- The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.2% of the time while running the ball 43.8% of the time.
- Mills has attempted 26 of his 361 passes in the red zone, accounting for 26.5% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mills' matchup with the Titans.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Mills' zero passing yards in one matchup against the Titans are 222.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mills did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Titans.
- The Titans are allowing 261.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Mills went 21-for-32 (65.6%) for 163 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
- Over his last three games, Mills has recorded 626 passing yards (208.7 yards per game) while going 61-for-89 (68.5% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
130
25.3%
87
1011
6
10
20.4%
Nico Collins
53
10.3%
30
379
1
6
12.2%
Chris Conley
37
7.2%
22
323
2
1
2.0%
Powered By Data Skrive