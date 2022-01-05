Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox has hauled in 46 passes (66 targets) for 538 yards (33.6 per game) with nine TDs this season.
- Knox has been the target of 10.8% (66 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.
- Knox (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Jets.
Matchup vs. New York
- Knox has averaged 11 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Jets, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Knox has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
- The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 276.8 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Knox did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Falcons.
- During his last three games, Knox's six grabs (on 10 targets) have led to 49 receiving yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
66
10.8%
46
538
9
17
14.7%
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
Powered By Data Skrive