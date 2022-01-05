Dawson Knox has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Knox and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) take on the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox has hauled in 46 passes (66 targets) for 538 yards (33.6 per game) with nine TDs this season.

Knox has been the target of 10.8% (66 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.

Knox (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

Knox has averaged 11 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Jets, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Knox has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.

The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 276.8 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Knox did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Falcons.

During his last three games, Knox's six grabs (on 10 targets) have led to 49 receiving yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 66 10.8% 46 538 9 17 14.7% Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6%

