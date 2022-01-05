Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Dawson Knox has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Knox and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) take on the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox has hauled in 46 passes (66 targets) for 538 yards (33.6 per game) with nine TDs this season.
  • Knox has been the target of 10.8% (66 total) of his team's 609 passing attempts this season.
  • Knox (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.7% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.7% of the time while running the football 41.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Knox has averaged 11 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Jets, 28.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Knox has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 276.8 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Jets defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Knox did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Falcons.
  • During his last three games, Knox's six grabs (on 10 targets) have led to 49 receiving yards (16.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

66

10.8%

46

538

9

17

14.7%

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive