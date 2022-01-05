Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

DeAndre Carter has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-10) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carter's stat line this year features 24 grabs for 296 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 18.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 43 times.
  • So far this season, 8.1% of the 532 passes thrown by his team have gone Carter's way.
  • Carter (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 3.9% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In his two matchups against the Giants, Carter's 5.5 receiving yards average is 19.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).
  • In two matchups with the Giants, Carter has not had a TD catch.
  • The Giants are giving up 245.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 27 passing TDs allowed this year, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Carter did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Eagles.
  • Over his last three games, Carter racked up three catches on five targets and averaged 5.7 receiving yards.

Carter's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

DeAndre Carter

43

8.1%

24

296

3

2

3.9%

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

