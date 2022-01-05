DeAndre Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds
DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carter's stat line this year features 24 grabs for 296 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 18.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 43 times.
- So far this season, 8.1% of the 532 passes thrown by his team have gone Carter's way.
- Carter (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 3.9% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York
- In his two matchups against the Giants, Carter's 5.5 receiving yards average is 19.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).
- In two matchups with the Giants, Carter has not had a TD catch.
- The Giants are giving up 245.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- With 27 passing TDs allowed this year, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Carter did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Eagles.
- Over his last three games, Carter racked up three catches on five targets and averaged 5.7 receiving yards.
Carter's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Carter
43
8.1%
24
296
3
2
3.9%
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
