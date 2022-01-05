DeAndre Carter has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Carter and the Washington Football Team (6-10) hit the field against the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Odds

DeAndre Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carter's stat line this year features 24 grabs for 296 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 18.5 yards per game, and has been targeted 43 times.

So far this season, 8.1% of the 532 passes thrown by his team have gone Carter's way.

Carter (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 3.9% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the ball in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

In his two matchups against the Giants, Carter's 5.5 receiving yards average is 19.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (24.5).

In two matchups with the Giants, Carter has not had a TD catch.

The Giants are giving up 245.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs allowed this year, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Carter did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Eagles.

Over his last three games, Carter racked up three catches on five targets and averaged 5.7 receiving yards.

Carter's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Carter 43 8.1% 24 296 3 2 3.9% Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8%

