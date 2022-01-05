Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Deebo Samuel for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Samuel has 73 catches (on 115 targets) and leads the 49ers with 1,310 receiving yards (81.9 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
  • Samuel has been the target of 23.9% (115 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.
  • Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his five matchups against the Rams, Samuel's 69 receiving yards average is 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).
  • In five matchups versus the Rams, Samuel has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The 258.5 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 0.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Texans last week, Samuel was targeted six times and totaled 63 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Samuel has 282 receiving yards on 16 catches (22 targets) with one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 94.0 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.9%

30

296

1

5

8.5%

