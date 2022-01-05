In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Deebo Samuel for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Samuel has 73 catches (on 115 targets) and leads the 49ers with 1,310 receiving yards (81.9 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 23.9% (115 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.

Samuel has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his five matchups against the Rams, Samuel's 69 receiving yards average is 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (66.5).

In five matchups versus the Rams, Samuel has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The 258.5 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

At 0.9 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Texans last week, Samuel was targeted six times and totaled 63 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Samuel has 282 receiving yards on 16 catches (22 targets) with one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 94.0 yards per game.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.9% 30 296 1 5 8.5%

