In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Derek Carr and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. AFC West foes take the field in Week 18 when Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Carr has recorded 4,618 passing yards (288.6 per game) while completing 408 of 590 passes (69.2% completion percentage), with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He also adds 109 rushing yards (6.8 ypg) on 39 carries.

The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.

Carr has thrown 69 passes in the red zone this season, 51.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Carr's 205.3 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Chargers are 79.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Carr threw multiple TDs twice in those matchups against the Chargers, while throwing a touchdown pass in seven games.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

This week Carr will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.6 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers have allowed 25 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Carr went 24-for-31 (77.4%) for 255 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

In his last three games, Carr has thrown for 692 yards (230.7 per game) while completing 73.4% of his passes (69-of-94), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3%

