Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Carr has recorded 4,618 passing yards (288.6 per game) while completing 408 of 590 passes (69.2% completion percentage), with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
- He also adds 109 rushing yards (6.8 ypg) on 39 carries.
- The Raiders have run 60.9% passing plays and 39.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 18th in the NFL in scoring.
- Carr has thrown 69 passes in the red zone this season, 51.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Carr's 205.3 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Chargers are 79.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Carr threw multiple TDs twice in those matchups against the Chargers, while throwing a touchdown pass in seven games.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- This week Carr will face the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense (237.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Chargers have allowed 25 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 18th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Colts last week, Carr went 24-for-31 (77.4%) for 255 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
- In his last three games, Carr has thrown for 692 yards (230.7 per game) while completing 73.4% of his passes (69-of-94), with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
