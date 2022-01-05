Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Devin Singletary has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Singletary's Buffalo Bills (10-6) take the field against the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Singletary has ran for a team-leading 782 yards on 169 carries (48.9 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • He also averages 12.8 receiving yards per game, catching 38 passes for 204 yards.
  • He has handled 169, or 39.5%, of his team's 428 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Singletary has averaged 34.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Jets, 31.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Singletary has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Jets, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Allowing 136.3 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Jets have given up 27 rushing TDs. They are ranked 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Singletary put together a 110-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Falcons, carrying the ball 23 times (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • During his last three games, Singletary has rushed for 235 yards (78.3 per game) on 57 carries with four touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 16.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 49 yards.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Devin Singletary

169

39.5%

782

6

32

33.7%

4.6

Josh Allen

117

27.3%

700

6

28

29.5%

6.0

Zack Moss

91

21.3%

337

4

25

26.3%

3.7

Matt Breida

26

6.1%

125

1

3

3.2%

4.8

