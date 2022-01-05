Devin Singletary has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Singletary's Buffalo Bills (10-6) take the field against the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds

Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Singletary has ran for a team-leading 782 yards on 169 carries (48.9 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.

He also averages 12.8 receiving yards per game, catching 38 passes for 204 yards.

He has handled 169, or 39.5%, of his team's 428 rushing attempts this season.

The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

Singletary has averaged 34.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Jets, 31.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Singletary has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Jets, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 136.3 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Jets have given up 27 rushing TDs. They are ranked 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Singletary put together a 110-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Falcons, carrying the ball 23 times (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

During his last three games, Singletary has rushed for 235 yards (78.3 per game) on 57 carries with four touchdowns.

He's also averaged 16.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 49 yards.

Singletary's Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devin Singletary 169 39.5% 782 6 32 33.7% 4.6 Josh Allen 117 27.3% 700 6 28 29.5% 6.0 Zack Moss 91 21.3% 337 4 25 26.3% 3.7 Matt Breida 26 6.1% 125 1 3 3.2% 4.8

