Devin Singletary Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Odds
Devin Singletary Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Singletary has ran for a team-leading 782 yards on 169 carries (48.9 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- He also averages 12.8 receiving yards per game, catching 38 passes for 204 yards.
- He has handled 169, or 39.5%, of his team's 428 rushing attempts this season.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York
- Singletary has averaged 34.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Jets, 31.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Singletary has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Jets, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Allowing 136.3 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Jets have given up 27 rushing TDs. They are ranked 32nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Singletary put together a 110-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Falcons, carrying the ball 23 times (averaging 4.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
- During his last three games, Singletary has rushed for 235 yards (78.3 per game) on 57 carries with four touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 16.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing six passes for 49 yards.
Singletary's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devin Singletary
169
39.5%
782
6
32
33.7%
4.6
Josh Allen
117
27.3%
700
6
28
29.5%
6.0
Zack Moss
91
21.3%
337
4
25
26.3%
3.7
Matt Breida
26
6.1%
125
1
3
3.2%
4.8
