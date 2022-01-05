Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devonta Freeman and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Freeman and the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Freeman Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freeman has run for 555 yards on 128 carries (34.7 yards per game), with five touchdowns on the ground this year.

He's also tacked on 32 catches for 184 yards (11.5 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 128 of his team's 481 carries this season (26.6%).

The Ravens have called a pass in 54.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Freeman has averaged 42 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Steelers, 11.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Freeman has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Freeman's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Steelers are 31st in the league, allowing 139.6 yards per game.

The Ravens are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (16 this season).

Recent Performances

Freeman put together a 76-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Rams, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 5.4 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Freeman has 115 rushing yards (38.3 per game) on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Freeman's Baltimore Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devonta Freeman 128 26.6% 555 5 14 22.2% 4.3 Lamar Jackson 133 27.7% 767 2 16 25.4% 5.8 Latavius Murray 103 21.4% 351 5 20 31.7% 3.4 Tyler Huntley 35 7.3% 222 2 3 4.8% 6.3

