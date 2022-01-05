Devonta Smith Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds
Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Smith's team-leading 875 receiving yards (54.7 per game) have come via 61 receptions (100 targets), and he has five touchdowns.
- Smith has been the target of 100 of his team's 460 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.
- With eight targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have called a pass in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Smith put up 28 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 28.0 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cowboys.
- The 259.9 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Smith hauled in three passes for 54 yards (18 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.
- Smith's 11 catches (on 18 targets) have netted him 174 yards (58.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
Smith's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
100
21.7%
61
875
5
8
13.8%
Dallas Goedert
76
16.5%
56
830
4
6
10.3%
Quez Watkins
55
12.0%
38
563
0
7
12.1%
Jalen Reagor
54
11.7%
31
280
2
5
8.6%
