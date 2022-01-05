In advance of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Devonta Smith and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN. NFC East opponents play in Week 18 when Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Odds

Devonta Smith Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Smith's team-leading 875 receiving yards (54.7 per game) have come via 61 receptions (100 targets), and he has five touchdowns.

Smith has been the target of 100 of his team's 460 passing attempts this season, or 21.7% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Smith has been on the receiving end of 13.8% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have called a pass in 47.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 52.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Smith put up 28 receiving yards in his lone career matchup, 28.0 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Smith did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Cowboys.

The 259.9 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Football Team, Smith hauled in three passes for 54 yards (18 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.

Smith's 11 catches (on 18 targets) have netted him 174 yards (58.0 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Smith's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1% Jalen Reagor 54 11.7% 31 280 2 5 8.6%

