Devontae Booker Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds
Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Booker has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 579 yards (36.2 per game), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 38 passes for 256 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 137 of his team's 394 carries this season (34.8%).
- The Giants have called a pass in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Booker has averaged 28 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Football Team, 4.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two games versus the Football Team Booker has not run for a touchdown.
- The Football Team allow 105.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
- The Football Team have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bears, Booker racked up 46 yards on 18 carries.
- During his last three games, Booker has racked up 147 rushing yards (49.0 per game) on 32 carries.
Booker's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Devontae Booker
137
34.8%
579
2
15
33.3%
4.2
Saquon Barkley
151
38.3%
563
2
11
24.4%
3.7
Daniel Jones
62
15.7%
298
2
13
28.9%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
24
6.1%
99
1
3
6.7%
4.1
