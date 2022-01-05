Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Devontae Booker for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Booker and the New York Giants (4-12) take the field against the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Odds

Devontae Booker Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Booker has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 579 yards (36.2 per game), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 38 passes for 256 yards (16.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 137 of his team's 394 carries this season (34.8%).

The Giants have called a pass in 58.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Washington

Booker has averaged 28 rushing yards per game in his two career matchups against the Football Team, 4.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two games versus the Football Team Booker has not run for a touchdown.

The Football Team allow 105.1 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.

The Football Team have allowed 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Booker racked up 46 yards on 18 carries.

During his last three games, Booker has racked up 147 rushing yards (49.0 per game) on 32 carries.

Booker's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Devontae Booker 137 34.8% 579 2 15 33.3% 4.2 Saquon Barkley 151 38.3% 563 2 11 24.4% 3.7 Daniel Jones 62 15.7% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.1% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

