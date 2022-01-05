Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Diontae Johnson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Johnson and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has grabbed 100 passes and leads his team with 1,110 receiving yards plus eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 159 times, and averages 69.4 yards per game.

So far this season, 25.6% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.

With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 20.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have called a pass in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Johnson's 47.6 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Ravens are 25.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Johnson, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

The 296.4 passing yards the Ravens yield per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.

The Ravens' defense is 30th in the NFL, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Johnson was targeted 15 times and racked up eight catches for 31 yards and scored one touchdown.

Johnson put up 120 yards (on 19 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 29 times, and averaged 40.0 yards per game.

Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

