Diontae Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Diontae Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has grabbed 100 passes and leads his team with 1,110 receiving yards plus eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 159 times, and averages 69.4 yards per game.
- So far this season, 25.6% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Johnson's way.
- With 19 targets in the red zone this season, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 20.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have called a pass in 61.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Johnson's 47.6 receiving yards per game in his five matchups against the Ravens are 25.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Johnson, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- The 296.4 passing yards the Ravens yield per game makes them the NFL's worst pass defense this season.
- The Ravens' defense is 30th in the NFL, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Browns, Johnson was targeted 15 times and racked up eight catches for 31 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Johnson put up 120 yards (on 19 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 29 times, and averaged 40.0 yards per game.
Johnson's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
Najee Harris
90
14.5%
70
440
3
14
15.1%
