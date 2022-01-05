Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Peoples-Jones has racked up 31 receptions for 559 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 54 times, and averages 34.9 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 10.9% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.
- Peoples-Jones (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Browns have thrown the ball in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Peoples-Jones is averaging 47.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bengals, 4.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
- Peoples-Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Bengals are giving up 270.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Peoples-Jones caught three passes for 76 yards (25.3 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
- Peoples-Jones has caught eight passes (on 19 targets) for 129 yards (43.0 per game) in his last three games.
Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Donovan Peoples-Jones
54
10.9%
31
559
3
2
3.8%
Jarvis Landry
79
15.9%
46
495
1
9
17.0%
David Njoku
51
10.3%
34
464
4
8
15.1%
Austin Hooper
61
12.3%
38
345
3
11
20.8%
