January 5, 2022
BETTING
Donovan Peoples-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Donovan Peoples-Jones has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Peoples-Jones has racked up 31 receptions for 559 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 54 times, and averages 34.9 receiving yards per game.
  • So far this season, 10.9% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.
  • Peoples-Jones (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Browns have thrown the ball in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Peoples-Jones is averaging 47.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bengals, 4.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
  • Peoples-Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Bengals are giving up 270.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Peoples-Jones caught three passes for 76 yards (25.3 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
  • Peoples-Jones has caught eight passes (on 19 targets) for 129 yards (43.0 per game) in his last three games.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Donovan Peoples-Jones

54

10.9%

31

559

3

2

3.8%

Jarvis Landry

79

15.9%

46

495

1

9

17.0%

David Njoku

51

10.3%

34

464

4

8

15.1%

Austin Hooper

61

12.3%

38

345

3

11

20.8%

