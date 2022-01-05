Donovan Peoples-Jones has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Peoples-Jones and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) take on the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Donovan Peoples-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Peoples-Jones has racked up 31 receptions for 559 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 54 times, and averages 34.9 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 10.9% of the 496 passes thrown by his team have gone Peoples-Jones' way.

Peoples-Jones (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 3.8% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Browns have thrown the ball in 52.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Peoples-Jones' matchup with the Bengals.

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Peoples-Jones is averaging 47.3 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Bengals, 4.8 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

Peoples-Jones has caught a touchdown pass against the Bengals twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Bengals are giving up 270.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Bengals defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Peoples-Jones caught three passes for 76 yards (25.3 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.

Peoples-Jones has caught eight passes (on 19 targets) for 129 yards (43.0 per game) in his last three games.

Peoples-Jones' Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Donovan Peoples-Jones 54 10.9% 31 559 3 2 3.8% Jarvis Landry 79 15.9% 46 495 1 9 17.0% David Njoku 51 10.3% 34 464 4 8 15.1% Austin Hooper 61 12.3% 38 345 3 11 20.8%

Powered By Data Skrive