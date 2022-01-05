Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Dontrell Hilliard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Dontrell Hilliard, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Hilliard's Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium.

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hilliard has 293 yards on 47 carries (32.6 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 18 passes for 86 yards (9.6 per game).
  • He has received 47 of his team's 519 carries this season (9.1%).
  • The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hilliard's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Against the Texans, Hilliard's 11.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 21.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hilliard has not run for a touchdown against the Texans.
  • Allowing 143.4 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the worst run defense in the NFL.
  • The Texans have allowed 25 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Dolphins, Hilliard rushed for 45 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.6 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Hilliard added three catches for 33 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Hilliard has rushed for 114 yards (38.0 per game) on 22 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also has nine catches for 37 yards (12.3 per game).

Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dontrell Hilliard

47

9.1%

293

2

3

3.8%

6.2

Derrick Henry

219

42.2%

937

10

32

41.0%

4.3

D'Onta Foreman

112

21.6%

497

3

19

24.4%

4.4

Ryan Tannehill

53

10.2%

272

7

14

17.9%

5.1

