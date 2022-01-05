Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Dontrell Hilliard, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Hilliard's Tennessee Titans (11-5) and the Houston Texans (4-12) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium.

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds

Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hilliard has 293 yards on 47 carries (32.6 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 18 passes for 86 yards (9.6 per game).

He has received 47 of his team's 519 carries this season (9.1%).

The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Houston

Against the Texans, Hilliard's 11.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 21.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hilliard has not run for a touchdown against the Texans.

Allowing 143.4 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the worst run defense in the NFL.

The Texans have allowed 25 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Dolphins, Hilliard rushed for 45 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.6 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Hilliard added three catches for 33 yards.

Over his last three games, Hilliard has rushed for 114 yards (38.0 per game) on 22 carries with one touchdown.

He also has nine catches for 37 yards (12.3 per game).

Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dontrell Hilliard 47 9.1% 293 2 3 3.8% 6.2 Derrick Henry 219 42.2% 937 10 32 41.0% 4.3 D'Onta Foreman 112 21.6% 497 3 19 24.4% 4.4 Ryan Tannehill 53 10.2% 272 7 14 17.9% 5.1

