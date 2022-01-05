Dontrell Hilliard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Odds
Dontrell Hilliard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hilliard has 293 yards on 47 carries (32.6 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He's also caught 18 passes for 86 yards (9.6 per game).
- He has received 47 of his team's 519 carries this season (9.1%).
- The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Against the Texans, Hilliard's 11.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 21.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hilliard has not run for a touchdown against the Texans.
- Allowing 143.4 rushing yards per game, the Texans have the worst run defense in the NFL.
- The Texans have allowed 25 rushing touchdowns, 31st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Dolphins, Hilliard rushed for 45 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.6 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- Hilliard added three catches for 33 yards.
- Over his last three games, Hilliard has rushed for 114 yards (38.0 per game) on 22 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has nine catches for 37 yards (12.3 per game).
Hilliard's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dontrell Hilliard
47
9.1%
293
2
3
3.8%
6.2
Derrick Henry
219
42.2%
937
10
32
41.0%
4.3
D'Onta Foreman
112
21.6%
497
3
19
24.4%
4.4
Ryan Tannehill
53
10.2%
272
7
14
17.9%
5.1
