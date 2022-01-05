There will be player prop bets available for Emmanuel Sanders ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents square off in Week 18 when Sanders' Buffalo Bills (10-6) play the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has hauled in 626 yards (on 42 catches) with four touchdowns. He's been targeted 72 times, and is averaging 39.1 yards per game.

So far this season, 11.8% of the 609 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.

Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Sanders has averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 2.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups with the Jets, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The 276.8 passing yards the Jets yield per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jets have conceded 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Sanders did not have a catch in last week's game against the Falcons.

Sanders has racked up 20 receiving yards (6.7 per game), reeling in two passes on four targets over his last three outings.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6% Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Dawson Knox 66 10.8% 46 538 9 17 14.7%

Powered By Data Skrive