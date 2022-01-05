Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has hauled in 626 yards (on 42 catches) with four touchdowns. He's been targeted 72 times, and is averaging 39.1 yards per game.
- So far this season, 11.8% of the 609 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
- Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Jets.
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Jets, Sanders has averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 2.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups with the Jets, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The 276.8 passing yards the Jets yield per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jets have conceded 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Sanders did not have a catch in last week's game against the Falcons.
- Sanders has racked up 20 receiving yards (6.7 per game), reeling in two passes on four targets over his last three outings.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Dawson Knox
66
10.8%
46
538
9
17
14.7%
Powered By Data Skrive