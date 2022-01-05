Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

There will be player prop bets available for Emmanuel Sanders ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents square off in Week 18 when Sanders' Buffalo Bills (10-6) play the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has hauled in 626 yards (on 42 catches) with four touchdowns. He's been targeted 72 times, and is averaging 39.1 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 11.8% of the 609 passes thrown by his team have gone Sanders' way.
  • Sanders (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 8.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the football in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Jets, Sanders has averaged 38.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 2.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups with the Jets, Sanders has not had a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The 276.8 passing yards the Jets yield per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jets have conceded 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Sanders did not have a catch in last week's game against the Falcons.
  • Sanders has racked up 20 receiving yards (6.7 per game), reeling in two passes on four targets over his last three outings.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Dawson Knox

66

10.8%

46

538

9

17

14.7%

