Evan Engram will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Engram and the New York Giants (4-12) meet the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Engram has 404 receiving yards on 45 receptions (68 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 25.3 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.1% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Engram's way.

Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Washington

Engram's 31.5 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Football Team are 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In eight matchups versus the Football Team, Engram has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The 276.1 passing yards the Football Team yield per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Football Team have surrendered 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Engram was targeted two times and totaled 12 yards on one reception.

Engram's over his last three games stat line reveals nine catches for 62 yards and one touchdown. He put up 20.7 yards per game, and was targeted 12 times.

Engram's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Evan Engram 68 12.1% 45 404 3 4 6.7% Kenny Golladay 71 12.6% 34 499 0 10 16.7% Kadarius Toney 57 10.1% 39 420 0 5 8.3% Sterling Shepard 53 9.4% 36 366 1 9 15.0%

