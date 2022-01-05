Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Evan Engram will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East opponents hit the field in Week 18 when Engram and the New York Giants (4-12) meet the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium.

Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Engram has 404 receiving yards on 45 receptions (68 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 25.3 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.1% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Engram's way.
  • Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington

  • Engram's 31.5 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Football Team are 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In eight matchups versus the Football Team, Engram has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The 276.1 passing yards the Football Team yield per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Football Team have surrendered 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Engram was targeted two times and totaled 12 yards on one reception.
  • Engram's over his last three games stat line reveals nine catches for 62 yards and one touchdown. He put up 20.7 yards per game, and was targeted 12 times.

Engram's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Evan Engram

68

12.1%

45

404

3

4

6.7%

Kenny Golladay

71

12.6%

34

499

0

10

16.7%

Kadarius Toney

57

10.1%

39

420

0

5

8.3%

Sterling Shepard

53

9.4%

36

366

1

9

15.0%

