Evan Engram Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Evan Engram Prop Bet Odds
Evan Engram Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Engram has 404 receiving yards on 45 receptions (68 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 25.3 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.1% of the 562 passes thrown by his team have gone Engram's way.
- Engram has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 6.7% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Engram's 31.5 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Football Team are 1.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In eight matchups versus the Football Team, Engram has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The 276.1 passing yards the Football Team yield per game makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Football Team have surrendered 33 touchdowns through the air (2.1 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Engram was targeted two times and totaled 12 yards on one reception.
- Engram's over his last three games stat line reveals nine catches for 62 yards and one touchdown. He put up 20.7 yards per game, and was targeted 12 times.
Engram's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Evan Engram
68
12.1%
45
404
3
4
6.7%
Kenny Golladay
71
12.6%
34
499
0
10
16.7%
Kadarius Toney
57
10.1%
39
420
0
5
8.3%
Sterling Shepard
53
9.4%
36
366
1
9
15.0%
