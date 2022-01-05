Ezekiel Elliott will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has run for a team-leading 915 yards on 219 carries (57.2 yards per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.

He's also caught 46 passes for 284 yards (17.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 219, or 49.7%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the football 41.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Elliott averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Eagles, 41.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Elliott, in nine matchups against the Eagles, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).

Elliott will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 103.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

The Cowboys are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (16 this year).

Recent Performances

Elliott put together a 16-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball nine times.

He added 14 yards on one reeption.

Over his last three outings, Elliott has run for 105 yards on 34 carries (35.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also caught five passes for 39 yards (13.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 219 49.7% 915 10 34 50.0% 4.2 Tony Pollard 130 29.5% 719 2 15 22.1% 5.5 Dak Prescott 48 10.9% 146 1 16 23.5% 3.0 Corey Clement 26 5.9% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

