January 5, 2022
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Ezekiel Elliott will have several player prop bets available when he suits up on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) are set for an NFC East matchup in Week 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has run for a team-leading 915 yards on 219 carries (57.2 yards per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 46 passes for 284 yards (17.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 219, or 49.7%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the football 41.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Elliott averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Eagles, 41.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Elliott, in nine matchups against the Eagles, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).
  • Elliott will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 103.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • The Cowboys are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (16 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Elliott put together a 16-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball nine times.
  • He added 14 yards on one reeption.
  • Over his last three outings, Elliott has run for 105 yards on 34 carries (35.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught five passes for 39 yards (13.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

219

49.7%

915

10

34

50.0%

4.2

Tony Pollard

130

29.5%

719

2

15

22.1%

5.5

Dak Prescott

48

10.9%

146

1

16

23.5%

3.0

Corey Clement

26

5.9%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

