Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott has run for a team-leading 915 yards on 219 carries (57.2 yards per game) while scoring 10 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 46 passes for 284 yards (17.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 219, or 49.7%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the football 41.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Elliott averaged 98.2 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Eagles, 41.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Elliott, in nine matchups against the Eagles, has run for a TD three times (including multiple scores in one game).
- Elliott will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 103.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- The Cowboys are up against the NFL's 21st-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (16 this year).
Recent Performances
- Elliott put together a 16-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball nine times.
- He added 14 yards on one reeption.
- Over his last three outings, Elliott has run for 105 yards on 34 carries (35.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught five passes for 39 yards (13.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
219
49.7%
915
10
34
50.0%
4.2
Tony Pollard
130
29.5%
719
2
15
22.1%
5.5
Dak Prescott
48
10.9%
146
1
16
23.5%
3.0
Corey Clement
26
5.9%
82
0
1
1.5%
3.2
