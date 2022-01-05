Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on George Kittle for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kittle has caught 66 passes on 87 targets for 900 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 56.3 yards per game.
  • Kittle has been the target of 18.1% (87 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.
  • Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kittle's matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Kittle's 87 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Rams are 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Kittle, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 258.5 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Kittle reeled in one pass for 29 yards (29 yards per reception) while being targeted two times.
  • During his last three games, Kittle has caught nine passes on 11 targets for 143 yards, averaging 47.7 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.9%

30

296

1

5

8.5%

