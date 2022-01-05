George Kittle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
George Kittle Prop Bet Odds
George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kittle has caught 66 passes on 87 targets for 900 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 56.3 yards per game.
- Kittle has been the target of 18.1% (87 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.
- Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Kittle's 87 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Rams are 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kittle, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 258.5 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Kittle reeled in one pass for 29 yards (29 yards per reception) while being targeted two times.
- During his last three games, Kittle has caught nine passes on 11 targets for 143 yards, averaging 47.7 yards per game.
Kittle's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.9%
30
296
1
5
8.5%
