In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on George Kittle for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

George Kittle Prop Bet Odds

George Kittle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kittle has caught 66 passes on 87 targets for 900 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 56.3 yards per game.

Kittle has been the target of 18.1% (87 total) of his team's 481 passing attempts this season.

Kittle has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Kittle's 87 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Rams are 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kittle, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 258.5 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Kittle reeled in one pass for 29 yards (29 yards per reception) while being targeted two times.

During his last three games, Kittle has caught nine passes on 11 targets for 143 yards, averaging 47.7 yards per game.

Kittle's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.9% 30 296 1 5 8.5%

