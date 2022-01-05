Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights

The 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship is between the Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, SEC) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1, 8-1 SEC).

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 14 games this season.

Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 80.4 points per game, 27.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 28.8 points per game, 23.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 50.8, 1.7 points fewer than Monday's total of 52.5 .

The 52.5-point total for this game is 9.4 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia is 9-5-0 this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 8-5 in their 13 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

The Bulldogs score 39.0 points per game, 19.8 more than the Crimson Tide surrender per contest (19.2).

Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.2 points.

The Bulldogs average 447.9 yards per game, 149.0 more yards than the 298.9 the Crimson Tide give up per contest.

When Georgia totals over 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has played 14 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Crimson Tide have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Alabama's games this season have hit the over on five of 13 set point totals (38.5%).

This season the Crimson Tide put up 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (9.6).

Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team scores more than 9.6 points.

The Crimson Tide rack up 494.1 yards per game, 234.3 more yards than the 259.8 the Bulldogs give up.

In games that Alabama piles up over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

This year the Crimson Tide have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (19).

Season Stats