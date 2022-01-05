Georgia vs. Alabama CFP National Championship Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in six of 14 games this season.
- Alabama has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in 10 of 13 games this season.
- The two teams combine to score 80.4 points per game, 27.9 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 28.8 points per game, 23.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 50.8, 1.7 points fewer than Monday's total of 52.5 .
- The 52.5-point total for this game is 9.4 points below the 61.9 points per game average total in Crimson Tide games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia is 9-5-0 this season.
- This season, the Bulldogs have an ATS record of 8-5 in their 13 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 14 opportunities (42.9%).
- The Bulldogs score 39.0 points per game, 19.8 more than the Crimson Tide surrender per contest (19.2).
- Georgia is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 19.2 points.
- The Bulldogs average 447.9 yards per game, 149.0 more yards than the 298.9 the Crimson Tide give up per contest.
- When Georgia totals over 298.9 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 12-1 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (20).
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has played 14 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Crimson Tide have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Alabama's games this season have hit the over on five of 13 set point totals (38.5%).
- This season the Crimson Tide put up 31.8 more points per game (41.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (9.6).
- Alabama is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall when the team scores more than 9.6 points.
- The Crimson Tide rack up 494.1 yards per game, 234.3 more yards than the 259.8 the Bulldogs give up.
- In games that Alabama piles up over 259.8 yards, the team is 8-5 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
- This year the Crimson Tide have 11 turnovers, eight fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (19).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
39.0
Avg. Points Scored
41.4
9.6
Avg. Points Allowed
19.2
447.9
Avg. Total Yards
494.1
259.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
298.9
16
Giveaways
11
19
Takeaways
20