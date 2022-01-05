Before placing any bets on Gerald Everett's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Everett's Seattle Seahawks (6-10) take on the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds

Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Everett has 47 receptions (on 60 targets) for 458 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 28.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.8% of the 469 passes thrown by his team have gone Everett's way.

Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Everett has averaged 17.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Cardinals, 13.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In nine matchups, Everett has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Cardinals.

The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals have conceded 27 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Everett was targeted five times and racked up 36 yards on three receptions.

Everett put up 164 yards (on 11 catches) with one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 54.7 yards per game.

Everett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Gerald Everett 60 12.8% 47 458 4 7 14.0% Tyler Lockett 102 21.7% 68 1077 6 6 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 118 25.2% 70 909 12 18 36.0% Freddie Swain 39 8.3% 24 318 3 4 8.0%

