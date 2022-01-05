Gerald Everett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Odds
Gerald Everett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Everett has 47 receptions (on 60 targets) for 458 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 28.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.8% of the 469 passes thrown by his team have gone Everett's way.
- Everett (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Everett has averaged 17.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Cardinals, 13.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In nine matchups, Everett has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Cardinals.
- The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals give up per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Cardinals have conceded 27 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Everett was targeted five times and racked up 36 yards on three receptions.
- Everett put up 164 yards (on 11 catches) with one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 54.7 yards per game.
Everett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Gerald Everett
60
12.8%
47
458
4
7
14.0%
Tyler Lockett
102
21.7%
68
1077
6
6
12.0%
D.K. Metcalf
118
25.2%
70
909
12
18
36.0%
Freddie Swain
39
8.3%
24
318
3
4
8.0%
