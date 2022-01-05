Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Green Bay Packers (13-3) will attempt to continue their five-game winning run versus the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) in Week 18.

Odds for Packers vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in 11 of 16 games this season.

In 50% of Detroit's games this season (8/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 42.5.

The two teams combine to score 44.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.2 points per game, 5.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Packers games this season is 47.3, 4.8 points above Sunday's total of 42.5.

In 2021, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 45.5 points, 3.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay is 12-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Packers have an ATS record of 8-3 in their 11 games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

The Packers average 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.3 per outing the Lions allow.

Green Bay is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.3 points.

The Packers average just 15.1 fewer yards per game (364.8) than the Lions give up per contest (379.9).

Green Bay is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team picks up more than 379.9 yards.

This year, the Packers have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Lions have takeaways (16).

Lions stats and trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 10-6-0 this year.

The Lions have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more 16 times this season and are 10-6 ATS in those contests.

Detroit has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (six times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year the Lions average just 2.9 fewer points per game (18.0) than the Packers give up (20.9).

Detroit is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 20.9 points.

The Lions rack up just 5.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Packers give up per contest (323.4).

In games that Detroit piles up more than 323.4 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over 23 times, three fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (26).

Home and road insights

Detroit is 5-2 against the spread, and 2-5 overall, at home this year.

This year, in seven games at home, Detroit has hit the over three times.

The average point total in Lions home games this season is 46.9 points, 4.4 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

Away from home, Green Bay is 5-3 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

The Packers have two wins ATS (2-2) on the road as 2.5-point favorites or more.

In eight away games this year, Green Bay has gone over the total three times.

Packers away games this season average 48.1 total points, 5.6 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

