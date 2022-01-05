Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Hunter Henry ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Henry and the New England Patriots (10-6) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has 45 receptions (69 targets) for 517 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 32.3 yards per game.
  • Henry has been the target of 69 of his team's 505 passing attempts this season, or 13.7% of the target share.
  • Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Henry has averaged 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Dolphins, 2.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups with the Dolphins, Henry has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • This week Henry will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (249.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jaguars last week, Henry was targeted five times and totaled 37 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Henry has 123 receiving yards on 10 receptions (19 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 41.0 yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

69

13.7%

45

517

9

17

23.9%

Jakobi Meyers

118

23.4%

79

796

2

13

18.3%

Kendrick Bourne

66

13.1%

52

776

5

6

8.5%

Nelson Agholor

61

12.1%

36

450

3

6

8.5%

