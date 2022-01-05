Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has 45 receptions (69 targets) for 517 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 32.3 yards per game.
- Henry has been the target of 69 of his team's 505 passing attempts this season, or 13.7% of the target share.
- Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Henry has averaged 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Dolphins, 2.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In five matchups with the Dolphins, Henry has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- This week Henry will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (249.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jaguars last week, Henry was targeted five times and totaled 37 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Henry has 123 receiving yards on 10 receptions (19 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 41.0 yards per game.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
69
13.7%
45
517
9
17
23.9%
Jakobi Meyers
118
23.4%
79
796
2
13
18.3%
Kendrick Bourne
66
13.1%
52
776
5
6
8.5%
Nelson Agholor
61
12.1%
36
450
3
6
8.5%
