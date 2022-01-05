Oddsmakers have listed player prop bets for Hunter Henry ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Henry and the New England Patriots (10-6) take the field against the Miami Dolphins (8-8) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has 45 receptions (69 targets) for 517 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 32.3 yards per game.

Henry has been the target of 69 of his team's 505 passing attempts this season, or 13.7% of the target share.

Henry has seen the ball thrown his way 17 times in the red zone this season, 23.9% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

Henry has averaged 30.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Dolphins, 2.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups with the Dolphins, Henry has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

This week Henry will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (249.4 yards allowed per game).

The Dolphins' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Jaguars last week, Henry was targeted five times and totaled 37 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, Henry has 123 receiving yards on 10 receptions (19 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 41.0 yards per game.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 69 13.7% 45 517 9 17 23.9% Jakobi Meyers 118 23.4% 79 796 2 13 18.3% Kendrick Bourne 66 13.1% 52 776 5 6 8.5% Nelson Agholor 61 12.1% 36 450 3 6 8.5%

Powered By Data Skrive