Before placing any bets on Hunter Renfrow's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West foes at Allegiant Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Renfrow has 99 catches (123 targets), leading his team with 1,025 receiving yards (64.1 per game) plus seven touchdowns.

Renfrow has been the target of 123 of his team's 591 passing attempts this season, or 20.8% of the target share.

Renfrow (21 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 30.4% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his five matchups against the Chargers, Renfrow's 51.6 receiving yards average is 15.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).

In five matchups versus the Chargers, Renfrow has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The 237.6 yards per game the Chargers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

With 25 passing TDs allowed this season, the Chargers defense is ranked 18th in the league.

Recent Performances

Renfrow put together a 76-yard performance against the Colts last week on seven catches while being targeted nine times and scoring one touchdown.

Renfrow's stat line over his last three games shows 13 catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 49.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 17 times.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3% Bryan Edwards 54 9.1% 30 508 3 7 10.1%

