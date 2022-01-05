Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) will carry an eight-game losing run into a Week 18 battle against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7).

Odds for Colts vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 44-point total in 10 of 16 games (62.5%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of Jacksonville's games (8/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.

The two teams combine to average 41.7 points per game, 2.3 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 49.1 points per game, 5.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Colts games this season feature an average total of 47.0 points, a number 3.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 44-point total for this game is 1.7 points below the 45.7 points per game average total in Jaguars games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year, the Colts average just 0.4 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jaguars allow (27.9).

Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.9 points.

The Colts rack up just 6.3 fewer yards per game (354.3) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (360.6).

Indianapolis is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 360.6 yards.

This year, the Colts have turned the ball over 17 times, 10 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (7).

Jaguars stats and trends

In Jacksonville's 16 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 15.5 points or more (in two chances).

Jacksonville's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 16 opportunities (31.2%).

The Jaguars rack up 7.0 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Colts allow (21.2).

The Jaguars collect 40.2 fewer yards per game (304.6) than the Colts allow (344.8).

In games that Jacksonville churns out more than 344.8 yards, the team is 1-5 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 29 times, four fewer times than the Colts have forced turnovers (33).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 2-6 overall.

This year, in eight home games, Jacksonville has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Jaguars home games this season is 46.4 points, 2.4 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Indianapolis is 6-1 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, in away games.

This season, in seven road games, Indianapolis has gone over the total four times.

The average point total in Colts away games this season is 45.9 points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

