There will be player prop bets available for Ja'Marr Chase before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase's 1,429 receiving yards (89.3 per game) are tops amongst the Bengals. He's been targeted 124 times, and has 79 receptions and 13 touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.6% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.

Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his one matchup against the Browns, Chase's 49 receiving yards total is 30.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).

Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Browns.

This week Chase will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).

The Browns' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Chase put together a 266-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on 11 catches (24.2 yards per catch) while being targeted 12 times and scoring three touchdowns.

In his last three games, Chase has totaled 394 yards on 19 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 131.3 yards per game, on 26 targets.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

