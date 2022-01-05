Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase's 1,429 receiving yards (89.3 per game) are tops amongst the Bengals. He's been targeted 124 times, and has 79 receptions and 13 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.6% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
- Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his one matchup against the Browns, Chase's 49 receiving yards total is 30.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).
- Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Browns.
- This week Chase will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Browns' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Chase put together a 266-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on 11 catches (24.2 yards per catch) while being targeted 12 times and scoring three touchdowns.
- In his last three games, Chase has totaled 394 yards on 19 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 131.3 yards per game, on 26 targets.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
