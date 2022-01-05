Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

There will be player prop bets available for Ja'Marr Chase before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase's 1,429 receiving yards (89.3 per game) are tops amongst the Bengals. He's been targeted 124 times, and has 79 receptions and 13 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.6% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Chase's way.
  • Chase has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 21.1% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his one matchup against the Browns, Chase's 49 receiving yards total is 30.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).
  • Chase did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Browns.
  • This week Chase will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Browns' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Chase put together a 266-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on 11 catches (24.2 yards per catch) while being targeted 12 times and scoring three touchdowns.
  • In his last three games, Chase has totaled 394 yards on 19 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 131.3 yards per game, on 26 targets.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

