Jalen Hurts has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts leads Philadelphia with 3,144 passing yards (196.5 ypg) on 265-of-432 with 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season.

He also has 784 rushing yards on 139 carries with 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.0 yards per game.

The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.9% of the time.

Hurts accounts for 34.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 432 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Hurts averages 225.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 225.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Hurts threw multiple touchdown passes two times over those three contests against the Cowboys. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.

The 259.9 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have conceded 22 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Hurts put together a 214-yard performance against the Football Team last week, completing 65.4% of his passes.

He added seven carries for 44 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Hurts has recorded 709 passing yards (236.3 per game) while connecting on 54 of 81 passes (66.7% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and one interception.

He has added 89 rushing yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 29.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1%

