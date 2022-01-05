Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts leads Philadelphia with 3,144 passing yards (196.5 ypg) on 265-of-432 with 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season.
- He also has 784 rushing yards on 139 carries with 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.0 yards per game.
- The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.9% of the time.
- Hurts accounts for 34.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 432 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Cowboys.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Hurts averages 225.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 225.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Hurts threw multiple touchdown passes two times over those three contests against the Cowboys. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- The 259.9 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have conceded 22 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Hurts put together a 214-yard performance against the Football Team last week, completing 65.4% of his passes.
- He added seven carries for 44 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
- Over his last three games, Hurts has recorded 709 passing yards (236.3 per game) while connecting on 54 of 81 passes (66.7% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and one interception.
- He has added 89 rushing yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 29.7 yards per game.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
100
21.7%
61
875
5
8
13.8%
Dallas Goedert
76
16.5%
56
830
4
6
10.3%
Quez Watkins
55
12.0%
38
563
0
7
12.1%
Powered By Data Skrive