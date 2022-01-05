Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

Jalen Hurts has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) take the field against the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts leads Philadelphia with 3,144 passing yards (196.5 ypg) on 265-of-432 with 16 touchdowns against nine interceptions this season.
  • He also has 784 rushing yards on 139 carries with 10 touchdowns, averaging 49.0 yards per game.
  • The Eagles, who rank 12th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 47.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.9% of the time.
  • Hurts accounts for 34.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 54 of his 432 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Hurts averages 225.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Cowboys, 225.7 more yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Hurts threw multiple touchdown passes two times over those three contests against the Cowboys. He threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • The 259.9 yards per game the Cowboys are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have conceded 22 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Hurts put together a 214-yard performance against the Football Team last week, completing 65.4% of his passes.
  • He added seven carries for 44 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
  • Over his last three games, Hurts has recorded 709 passing yards (236.3 per game) while connecting on 54 of 81 passes (66.7% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He has added 89 rushing yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 29.7 yards per game.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

100

21.7%

61

875

5

8

13.8%

Dallas Goedert

76

16.5%

56

830

4

6

10.3%

Quez Watkins

55

12.0%

38

563

0

7

12.1%

