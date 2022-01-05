Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Jamaal Williams will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Williams' Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has run for 558 yards on 140 carries (34.9 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • He's also caught 25 passes for 148 yards (9.3 per game).
  • He has handled 140, or 34.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Lions have thrown the football in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Williams' 25 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Packers are 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Packers.
  • The Packers have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 109.8 yards per game.
  • This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 22-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball 11 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • Williams added three catches for 22 yards.
  • In his last three games, Williams has 99 rushing yards (33.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jamaal Williams

140

34.9%

558

3

22

44.0%

4.0

D'Andre Swift

144

35.9%

587

4

18

36.0%

4.1

Craig Reynolds

52

13.0%

228

0

3

6.0%

4.4

Godwin Igwebuike

18

4.5%

118

1

1

2.0%

6.6

