Jamaal Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds
Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has run for 558 yards on 140 carries (34.9 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.
- He's also caught 25 passes for 148 yards (9.3 per game).
- He has handled 140, or 34.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.
- The Lions have thrown the football in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Williams' 25 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Packers are 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Packers.
- The Packers have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 109.8 yards per game.
- This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).
Recent Performances
- Williams put together a 22-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball 11 times while scoring one touchdown.
- Williams added three catches for 22 yards.
- In his last three games, Williams has 99 rushing yards (33.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.
Williams' Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jamaal Williams
140
34.9%
558
3
22
44.0%
4.0
D'Andre Swift
144
35.9%
587
4
18
36.0%
4.1
Craig Reynolds
52
13.0%
228
0
3
6.0%
4.4
Godwin Igwebuike
18
4.5%
118
1
1
2.0%
6.6
