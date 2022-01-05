Jamaal Williams will have several player prop bets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Williams' Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Odds

Jamaal Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has run for 558 yards on 140 carries (34.9 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground this year.

He's also caught 25 passes for 148 yards (9.3 per game).

He has handled 140, or 34.9%, of his team's 401 rushing attempts this season.

The Lions have thrown the football in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Williams' 25 rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Packers are 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Packers.

The Packers have the NFL's 13th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 109.8 yards per game.

This season the Packers are ranked seventh in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (12).

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 22-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Seahawks, carrying the ball 11 times while scoring one touchdown.

Williams added three catches for 22 yards.

In his last three games, Williams has 99 rushing yards (33.0 per game) on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Williams' Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jamaal Williams 140 34.9% 558 3 22 44.0% 4.0 D'Andre Swift 144 35.9% 587 4 18 36.0% 4.1 Craig Reynolds 52 13.0% 228 0 3 6.0% 4.4 Godwin Igwebuike 18 4.5% 118 1 1 2.0% 6.6

