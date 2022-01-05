Sportsbooks have installed player props for James Conner ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West opponents square off in Week 18 when Conner's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conner has taken 187 attempts for a team-leading 700 rushing yards (43.8 yards per game) while scoring 14 touchdowns.

He's also caught 31 passes for 334 yards (20.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 187, or 40.0%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.

The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Conner's 47.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Seahawks are 8.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Conner has had a rushing touchdown in every game versus the Seahawks, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 18th in the NFL, giving up 113.4 yards per game.

This year the Seahawks have allowed 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.

Conner has 39 rushing yards on eight attempts (13.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.

He also has 31 receiving yards (10.3 ypg) on two catches.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Conner 187 40.0% 700 14 39 41.5% 3.7 Chase Edmonds 116 24.8% 592 2 20 21.3% 5.1 Kyler Murray 83 17.7% 388 5 23 24.5% 4.7 Eno Benjamin 27 5.8% 87 1 1 1.1% 3.2

