Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

Sportsbooks have installed player props for James Conner ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West opponents square off in Week 18 when Conner's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

James Conner Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conner has taken 187 attempts for a team-leading 700 rushing yards (43.8 yards per game) while scoring 14 touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 31 passes for 334 yards (20.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 187, or 40.0%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conner's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Conner's 47.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Seahawks are 8.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Conner has had a rushing touchdown in every game versus the Seahawks, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 18th in the NFL, giving up 113.4 yards per game.
  • This year the Seahawks have allowed 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.
  • Conner has 39 rushing yards on eight attempts (13.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.
  • He also has 31 receiving yards (10.3 ypg) on two catches.

Conner's Arizona Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Conner

187

40.0%

700

14

39

41.5%

3.7

Chase Edmonds

116

24.8%

592

2

20

21.3%

5.1

Kyler Murray

83

17.7%

388

5

23

24.5%

4.7

Eno Benjamin

27

5.8%

87

1

1

1.1%

3.2

Powered By Data Skrive