James Conner Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
James Conner Prop Bet Odds
James Conner Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conner has taken 187 attempts for a team-leading 700 rushing yards (43.8 yards per game) while scoring 14 touchdowns.
- He's also caught 31 passes for 334 yards (20.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 187, or 40.0%, of his team's 468 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conner's matchup with the Seahawks.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Conner's 47.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Seahawks are 8.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Conner has had a rushing touchdown in every game versus the Seahawks, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 18th in the NFL, giving up 113.4 yards per game.
- This year the Seahawks have allowed 15 rushing TDs. They are ranked 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Conner did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Cowboys.
- Conner has 39 rushing yards on eight attempts (13.0 yards per carry) during his last three games.
- He also has 31 receiving yards (10.3 ypg) on two catches.
Conner's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Conner
187
40.0%
700
14
39
41.5%
3.7
Chase Edmonds
116
24.8%
592
2
20
21.3%
5.1
Kyler Murray
83
17.7%
388
5
23
24.5%
4.7
Eno Benjamin
27
5.8%
87
1
1
1.1%
3.2
Powered By Data Skrive