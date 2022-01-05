Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

Before placing any bets on Jamison Crowder's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Crowder's New York Jets (4-12) and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East opponents at Highmark Stadium.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Crowder has added 50 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 71 times, producing 26.9 yards per game.
  • Crowder has been the target of 12.2% (71 total) of his team's 583 passing attempts this season.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Crowder has been on the receiving end of 16.2% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Crowder's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Against the Bills, Crowder has averaged 60 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In five matchups with the Bills, Crowder has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • Note: Crowder's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • This week Crowder will face the NFL's best pass defense (185.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Crowder did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Buccaneers.
  • Crowder has put up 40 yards over his last three games (13.3 per game), reeling in five passes on eight targets.

Crowder's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jamison Crowder

71

12.2%

50

431

2

11

16.2%

Elijah Moore

77

13.2%

43

538

5

7

10.3%

Corey Davis

59

10.1%

34

492

4

4

5.9%

Braxton Berrios

65

11.1%

46

431

2

8

11.8%

