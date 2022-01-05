Before placing any bets on Jamison Crowder's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Crowder's New York Jets (4-12) and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East opponents at Highmark Stadium.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Crowder has added 50 receptions for 431 yards and two touchdowns. He's been targeted 71 times, producing 26.9 yards per game.

Crowder has been the target of 12.2% (71 total) of his team's 583 passing attempts this season.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Crowder has been on the receiving end of 16.2% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Against the Bills, Crowder has averaged 60 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups, 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups with the Bills, Crowder has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

Note: Crowder's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

This week Crowder will face the NFL's best pass defense (185.0 yards allowed per game).

The Bills' defense is first in the league, conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Crowder did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Buccaneers.

Crowder has put up 40 yards over his last three games (13.3 per game), reeling in five passes on eight targets.

Crowder's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamison Crowder 71 12.2% 50 431 2 11 16.2% Elijah Moore 77 13.2% 43 538 5 7 10.3% Corey Davis 59 10.1% 34 492 4 4 5.9% Braxton Berrios 65 11.1% 46 431 2 8 11.8%

