Before Jared Goff hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Goff's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at Ford Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff leads Detroit with 3,007 passing yards (187.9 ypg) on 311-of-464 with 17 touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.

He also has 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per game.

The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the football 41.7% of the time.

Goff has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Goff averaged 238.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers, 103.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Goff threw a TD pass in each of those contests against the Packers, while recording multiple TDs twice.

This week Goff will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (231.8 yards allowed per game).

The Packers' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

In his last three games, Goff has thrown for 216 yards (72.0 per game) while completing 80.8% of his passes (21-of-26), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7%

