January 5, 2022
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Before Jared Goff hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Goff's Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at Ford Field.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff leads Detroit with 3,007 passing yards (187.9 ypg) on 311-of-464 with 17 touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.
  • He also has 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per game.
  • The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the football 41.7% of the time.
  • Goff has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Goff averaged 238.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers, 103.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Goff threw a TD pass in each of those contests against the Packers, while recording multiple TDs twice.
  • This week Goff will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (231.8 yards allowed per game).
  • The Packers' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • In his last three games, Goff has thrown for 216 yards (72.0 per game) while completing 80.8% of his passes (21-of-26), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amon-Ra St. Brown

108

19.3%

82

803

4

12

19.4%

T.J. Hockenson

84

15.0%

61

583

4

9

14.5%

Kalif Raymond

66

11.8%

44

475

3

6

9.7%

