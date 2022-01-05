Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff leads Detroit with 3,007 passing yards (187.9 ypg) on 311-of-464 with 17 touchdowns against eight interceptions this season.
- He also has 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per game.
- The Lions, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.3% of the time while running the football 41.7% of the time.
- Goff has thrown 50 passes in the red zone this season, 44.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Goff averaged 238.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Packers, 103.8 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Goff threw a TD pass in each of those contests against the Packers, while recording multiple TDs twice.
- This week Goff will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (231.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Packers' defense is 24th in the NFL, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- In his last three games, Goff has thrown for 216 yards (72.0 per game) while completing 80.8% of his passes (21-of-26), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
108
19.3%
82
803
4
12
19.4%
T.J. Hockenson
84
15.0%
61
583
4
9
14.5%
Kalif Raymond
66
11.8%
44
475
3
6
9.7%
