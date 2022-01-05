Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has run for a team-leading 857 yards on 191 carries (53.6 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 41 catches for 298 yards (18.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 427 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (44.7%).
- The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Chiefs.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his only career matchup against them, Williams had 102 rushing yards against the Chiefs, 50.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Chiefs.
- Allowing 113.0 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Chiefs have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers last week, Williams rushed 14 times for 30 yards.
- Over his last three games, Williams has piled up 36 carries for 114 yards (38.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
191
44.7%
857
4
27
35.5%
4.5
Melvin Gordon III
191
44.7%
808
7
35
46.1%
4.2
Teddy Bridgewater
30
7.0%
106
2
10
13.2%
3.5
Mike Boone
4
0.9%
35
0
0
0.0%
8.8
Powered By Data Skrive