Before placing any bets on Javonte Williams' player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Williams' Denver Broncos (7-9) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has run for a team-leading 857 yards on 191 carries (53.6 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 41 catches for 298 yards (18.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 427 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (44.7%).

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his only career matchup against them, Williams had 102 rushing yards against the Chiefs, 50.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Chiefs.

Allowing 113.0 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Chiefs have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Williams rushed 14 times for 30 yards.

Over his last three games, Williams has piled up 36 carries for 114 yards (38.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 191 44.7% 857 4 27 35.5% 4.5 Melvin Gordon III 191 44.7% 808 7 35 46.1% 4.2 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.0% 106 2 10 13.2% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 0.9% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

