January 5, 2022
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Before placing any bets on Javonte Williams' player prop bet markets for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Williams' Denver Broncos (7-9) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has run for a team-leading 857 yards on 191 carries (53.6 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 41 catches for 298 yards (18.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 427 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (44.7%).
  • The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his only career matchup against them, Williams had 102 rushing yards against the Chiefs, 50.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • Williams did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Chiefs.
  • Allowing 113.0 rushing yards per game, the Chiefs have the 17th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Chiefs have given up 12 rushing touchdowns, seventh in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Williams rushed 14 times for 30 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Williams has piled up 36 carries for 114 yards (38.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

191

44.7%

857

4

27

35.5%

4.5

Melvin Gordon III

191

44.7%

808

7

35

46.1%

4.2

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.0%

106

2

10

13.2%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

0.9%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

