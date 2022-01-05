There will be player prop betting options available for Jaylen Waddle ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Waddle's Miami Dolphins (8-8) and the New England Patriots (10-6) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East rivals at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Waddle has 99 receptions (on 133 targets) for a team-high 988 receiving yards (61.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 22.4% of the 593 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while running the ball 40.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Waddle racked up 61 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 1.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Waddle caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.

The 208.0 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Titans last week, Waddle was targeted seven times and picked up 47 yards on three receptions.

Waddle's 13 catches (on 19 targets) have netted him 139 yards (46.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 39 6.6% 32 325 0 7 9.7%

