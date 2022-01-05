Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Waddle has 99 receptions (on 133 targets) for a team-high 988 receiving yards (61.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 22.4% of the 593 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while running the ball 40.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England
- Against the Patriots, Waddle racked up 61 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 1.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Waddle caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.
- The 208.0 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Titans last week, Waddle was targeted seven times and picked up 47 yards on three receptions.
- Waddle's 13 catches (on 19 targets) have netted him 139 yards (46.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
39
6.6%
32
325
0
7
9.7%
