January 5, 2022
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

There will be player prop betting options available for Jaylen Waddle ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Waddle's Miami Dolphins (8-8) and the New England Patriots (10-6) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East rivals at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Waddle has 99 receptions (on 133 targets) for a team-high 988 receiving yards (61.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 22.4% of the 593 passes thrown by his team have gone Waddle's way.
  • With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 19.4% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.8% of the time while running the ball 40.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Against the Patriots, Waddle racked up 61 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 1.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Waddle caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Patriots.
  • The 208.0 yards per game the Patriots are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Titans last week, Waddle was targeted seven times and picked up 47 yards on three receptions.
  • Waddle's 13 catches (on 19 targets) have netted him 139 yards (46.3 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

133

22.4%

99

988

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

109

18.4%

71

758

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

69

11.6%

38

503

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

39

6.6%

32

325

0

7

9.7%

