Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has thrown for 3,494 yards while completing 68% of his passes (278-of-409), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year (218.4 per game).
- He has added 50 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 3.1 yards per game.
- The 49ers, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.7% of the time while running the ball 49.3% of the time.
- Garoppolo accounts for 44.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 51 of his 409 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Garoppolo's 246.6 passing yards per game in five matchups against the Rams are 43.1 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDS three times over three of those contests against the Rams.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Rams have given up 15 passing TDs this year (0.9 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Garoppolo did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Texans.
- Garoppolo has thrown for 557 yards (185.7 ypg) on 44-of-58 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
