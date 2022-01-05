Joe Burrow will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,611 passing yards (288.2 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage this year (366-of-520) while throwing 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He has tacked on 118 rushing yards on 40 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 7.4 yards per game.

The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.7% of the time while running the football 44.3% of the time.

Burrow has attempted 55 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In three matchups against the Browns, Burrow averaged 334.7 passing yards per game, 71.2 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in two of those outings against the Browns.

The Browns have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 223.5 yards per game through the air.

At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Burrow completed 76.9% of his passes for 446 yards, while tossing four touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Burrow has collected 1,128 passing yards (376.0 yards per game) while going 82-for-107 (76.6% completion percentage) and throwing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He has tacked on 46 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3%

