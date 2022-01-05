Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Joe Burrow will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow leads Cincinnati with 4,611 passing yards (288.2 per game) and has a 70.4% completion percentage this year (366-of-520) while throwing 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 118 rushing yards on 40 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 7.4 yards per game.
  • The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.7% of the time while running the football 44.3% of the time.
  • Burrow has attempted 55 of his 520 passes in the red zone, accounting for 49.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In three matchups against the Browns, Burrow averaged 334.7 passing yards per game, 71.2 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burrow threw multiple touchdown passes in two of those outings against the Browns.
  • The Browns have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 223.5 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs allowed per game, the Browns defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Burrow completed 76.9% of his passes for 446 yards, while tossing four touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Burrow has collected 1,128 passing yards (376.0 yards per game) while going 82-for-107 (76.6% completion percentage) and throwing nine touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 46 rushing yards on 12 carries, averaging 15.3 yards per game.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

