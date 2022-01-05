Joe Mixon will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon has taken 292 attempts for a team-leading 1,205 rushing yards (75.3 yards per game) while scoring 13 touchdowns.

He has added 42 catches for 314 yards (19.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has received 292 of his team's 418 carries this season (69.9%).

The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Mixon averaged 79.8 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Browns, 4.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four of nine games against the Browns Mixon has run for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.

The Browns have the NFL's 16th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 111.1 yards per game.

The Bengals are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Mixon rushed 12 times for 46 yards.

He also hauled in seven passes for 40 yards.

Over his last three outings, Mixon has rushed for 169 yards (56.3 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught 14 passes for 112 yards (37.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 292 69.9% 1,205 13 39 70.9% 4.1 Samaje Perine 55 13.2% 246 1 2 3.6% 4.5 Joe Burrow 40 9.6% 118 2 9 16.4% 3.0 Chris Evans 10 2.4% 42 0 1 1.8% 4.2

