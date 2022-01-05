Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Joe Mixon will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) are set for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon has taken 292 attempts for a team-leading 1,205 rushing yards (75.3 yards per game) while scoring 13 touchdowns.
  • He has added 42 catches for 314 yards (19.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has received 292 of his team's 418 carries this season (69.9%).
  • The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Mixon averaged 79.8 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Browns, 4.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four of nine games against the Browns Mixon has run for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
  • The Browns have the NFL's 16th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 111.1 yards per game.
  • The Bengals are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Mixon rushed 12 times for 46 yards.
  • He also hauled in seven passes for 40 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Mixon has rushed for 169 yards (56.3 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught 14 passes for 112 yards (37.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

292

69.9%

1,205

13

39

70.9%

4.1

Samaje Perine

55

13.2%

246

1

2

3.6%

4.5

Joe Burrow

40

9.6%

118

2

9

16.4%

3.0

Chris Evans

10

2.4%

42

0

1

1.8%

4.2

Powered By Data Skrive