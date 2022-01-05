Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds
Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mixon has taken 292 attempts for a team-leading 1,205 rushing yards (75.3 yards per game) while scoring 13 touchdowns.
- He has added 42 catches for 314 yards (19.6 per game) and three touchdowns.
- He has received 292 of his team's 418 carries this season (69.9%).
- The Bengals have thrown the football in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mixon's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Mixon averaged 79.8 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Browns, 4.3 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In four of nine games against the Browns Mixon has run for a touchdown, and he had multiple TDs in two of those four games.
- The Browns have the NFL's 16th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 111.1 yards per game.
- The Bengals are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (13 this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Mixon rushed 12 times for 46 yards.
- He also hauled in seven passes for 40 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Mixon has rushed for 169 yards (56.3 per game) on 47 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 14 passes for 112 yards (37.3 per game) and one touchdown.
Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Joe Mixon
292
69.9%
1,205
13
39
70.9%
4.1
Samaje Perine
55
13.2%
246
1
2
3.6%
4.5
Joe Burrow
40
9.6%
118
2
9
16.4%
3.0
Chris Evans
10
2.4%
42
0
1
1.8%
4.2
Powered By Data Skrive