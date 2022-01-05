Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

There will be player prop bet markets available for Jonathan Taylor before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has a team-high 1,734 rushing yards (108.4 per game) and 18 touchdowns.
  • He also has 342 receiving yards (21.4 per game) on 37 catches, with two TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 481 times this season, and he's carried 317 of those attempts (65.9%).
  • The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Taylor averaged 130.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Jaguars, 14.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Taylor has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Jaguars, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Conceding 127.1 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (22).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Taylor rushed 20 times for 108 yards (5.4 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 386 yards on 76 carries (128.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

317

65.9%

1,734

18

83

79.8%

5.5

Nyheim Hines

56

11.6%

276

2

5

4.8%

4.9

Carson Wentz

54

11.2%

198

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

5.8%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

