There will be player prop bet markets available for Jonathan Taylor before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has a team-high 1,734 rushing yards (108.4 per game) and 18 touchdowns.

He also has 342 receiving yards (21.4 per game) on 37 catches, with two TDs.

His team has run the ball 481 times this season, and he's carried 317 of those attempts (65.9%).

The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Jaguars.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Taylor averaged 130.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Jaguars, 14.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Taylor has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Jaguars, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Conceding 127.1 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (22).

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Taylor rushed 20 times for 108 yards (5.4 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 386 yards on 76 carries (128.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 317 65.9% 1,734 18 83 79.8% 5.5 Nyheim Hines 56 11.6% 276 2 5 4.8% 4.9 Carson Wentz 54 11.2% 198 1 9 8.7% 3.7 Marlon Mack 28 5.8% 101 0 2 1.9% 3.6

Powered By Data Skrive