Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor has a team-high 1,734 rushing yards (108.4 per game) and 18 touchdowns.
- He also has 342 receiving yards (21.4 per game) on 37 catches, with two TDs.
- His team has run the ball 481 times this season, and he's carried 317 of those attempts (65.9%).
- The Colts have run 50.6% passing plays and 49.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Taylor averaged 130.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Jaguars, 14.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Taylor has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups versus the Jaguars, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Conceding 127.1 rushing yards per game, the Jaguars have the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's 30th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (22).
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Taylor rushed 20 times for 108 yards (5.4 yards per attempt) and scored one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 386 yards on 76 carries (128.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Jonathan Taylor
317
65.9%
1,734
18
83
79.8%
5.5
Nyheim Hines
56
11.6%
276
2
5
4.8%
4.9
Carson Wentz
54
11.2%
198
1
9
8.7%
3.7
Marlon Mack
28
5.8%
101
0
2
1.9%
3.6
