January 5, 2022
Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York

Josh Allen has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards (260.5 per game) while completing 385 of 601 passes (64.1%), with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 117 times for 700 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 43.8 yards per game.
  • The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
  • Allen has attempted 115 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In seven matchups against the Jets, Allen averaged 207.1 passing yards per game, 73.4 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Allen threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Jets, and threw multiple TDs twice.
  • The 276.8 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Jets have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Allen completed 42.3% of his pass attempts for 120 yards with three interceptions.
  • He also added 81 yards on 15 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while rushing for two touchdowns.
  • Allen has put up 644 passing yards (214.7 per game) and has a 56.1% completion percentage this year (60-of-107) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has 169 rushing yards on 30 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 56.3 yards per game on the ground.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

150

24.6%

94

1144

9

32

27.6%

Cole Beasley

107

17.6%

78

662

1

13

11.2%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

11.8%

42

626

4

10

8.6%

