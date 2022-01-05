Josh Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds
Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards (260.5 per game) while completing 385 of 601 passes (64.1%), with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 117 times for 700 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 43.8 yards per game.
- The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
- Allen has attempted 115 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New York
- In seven matchups against the Jets, Allen averaged 207.1 passing yards per game, 73.4 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Allen threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Jets, and threw multiple TDs twice.
- The 276.8 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jets have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Allen completed 42.3% of his pass attempts for 120 yards with three interceptions.
- He also added 81 yards on 15 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while rushing for two touchdowns.
- Allen has put up 644 passing yards (214.7 per game) and has a 56.1% completion percentage this year (60-of-107) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also has 169 rushing yards on 30 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 56.3 yards per game on the ground.
Allen's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
