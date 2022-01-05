Josh Allen has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Allen and the Buffalo Bills (10-6) ready for an AFC East matchup in Week 18 with the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Josh Allen Prop Bet Odds

Josh Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Allen has thrown for 4,168 yards (260.5 per game) while completing 385 of 601 passes (64.1%), with 34 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 117 times for 700 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 43.8 yards per game.

The Bills have run 58.7% passing plays and 41.3% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Allen has attempted 115 of his 601 passes in the red zone, accounting for 54.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New York

In seven matchups against the Jets, Allen averaged 207.1 passing yards per game, 73.4 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Allen threw a touchdown pass in three of those games against the Jets, and threw multiple TDs twice.

The 276.8 passing yards the Jets give up per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jets have given up 26 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Falcons, Allen completed 42.3% of his pass attempts for 120 yards with three interceptions.

He also added 81 yards on 15 carries, averaging 5.4 yards per carry while rushing for two touchdowns.

Allen has put up 644 passing yards (214.7 per game) and has a 56.1% completion percentage this year (60-of-107) over his last three games, while throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has 169 rushing yards on 30 carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 56.3 yards per game on the ground.

Allen's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6%

