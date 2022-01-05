Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Before placing any wagers on Josh Jacobs' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jacobs has racked up a team-best 740 rushing yards (46.3 per game) with eight touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 52 catches for 336 yards (21.0 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 380 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (50.3%).
  • The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Jacobs' 50.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers are 13.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jacobs, in five matchups against the Chargers, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.
  • Jacobs will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 136.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Chargers have given up 21 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Jacobs racked up 63 yards on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • He tacked on 17 yards on four receptions.
  • Jacobs has run for 244 yards on 58 carries (81.3 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three games.
  • He's also caught eight passes for 54 yards (18.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Josh Jacobs

191

50.3%

740

8

31

47.0%

3.9

Kenyan Drake

63

16.6%

254

2

11

16.7%

4.0

Peyton Barber

55

14.5%

212

2

10

15.2%

3.9

Derek Carr

39

10.3%

109

0

7

10.6%

2.8

