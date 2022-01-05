Before placing any wagers on Josh Jacobs' player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds

Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jacobs has racked up a team-best 740 rushing yards (46.3 per game) with eight touchdowns.

He has tacked on 52 catches for 336 yards (21.0 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 380 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (50.3%).

The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Jacobs' 50.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers are 13.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jacobs, in five matchups against the Chargers, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.

Jacobs will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 136.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Chargers have given up 21 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Jacobs racked up 63 yards on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

He tacked on 17 yards on four receptions.

Jacobs has run for 244 yards on 58 carries (81.3 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three games.

He's also caught eight passes for 54 yards (18.0 per game).

Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Josh Jacobs 191 50.3% 740 8 31 47.0% 3.9 Kenyan Drake 63 16.6% 254 2 11 16.7% 4.0 Peyton Barber 55 14.5% 212 2 10 15.2% 3.9 Derek Carr 39 10.3% 109 0 7 10.6% 2.8

