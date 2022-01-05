Josh Jacobs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Odds
Josh Jacobs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jacobs has racked up a team-best 740 rushing yards (46.3 per game) with eight touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 52 catches for 336 yards (21.0 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 380 times this season, and he's taken 191 of those attempts (50.3%).
- The Raiders, who rank 18th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Jacobs' 50.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers are 13.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jacobs, in five matchups against the Chargers, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.
- Jacobs will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 136.7 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Chargers have given up 21 rushing TDs. They are ranked 29th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Colts, Jacobs racked up 63 yards on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- He tacked on 17 yards on four receptions.
- Jacobs has run for 244 yards on 58 carries (81.3 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground over his last three games.
- He's also caught eight passes for 54 yards (18.0 per game).
Jacobs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Josh Jacobs
191
50.3%
740
8
31
47.0%
3.9
Kenyan Drake
63
16.6%
254
2
11
16.7%
4.0
Peyton Barber
55
14.5%
212
2
10
15.2%
3.9
Derek Carr
39
10.3%
109
0
7
10.6%
2.8
