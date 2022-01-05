Josh Reynolds Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Josh Reynolds Prop Bet Odds
Josh Reynolds Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Reynolds has put up a 385-yard campaign so far (22.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 28 balls on 46 targets.
- The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Reynolds has averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 9.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Reynolds, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
- The 231.8 passing yards the Packers yield per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Packers' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Reynolds did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
- Over his last three games, Reynolds racked up eight catches on 13 targets and averaged 34.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Reynolds' Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Josh Reynolds
46
-
28
385
2
4
-
Amon-Ra St. Brown
108
19.3%
82
803
4
12
19.4%
T.J. Hockenson
84
15.0%
61
583
4
9
14.5%
Kalif Raymond
66
11.8%
44
475
3
6
9.7%
