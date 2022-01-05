Before placing any bets on Josh Reynolds' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North opponents take the field in Week 18 when Reynolds and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field.

Josh Reynolds Prop Bet Odds

Josh Reynolds Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Reynolds has put up a 385-yard campaign so far (22.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 28 balls on 46 targets.

The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Reynolds has averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 9.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Reynolds, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.

The 231.8 passing yards the Packers yield per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Reynolds did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.

Over his last three games, Reynolds racked up eight catches on 13 targets and averaged 34.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Reynolds' Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Josh Reynolds 46 - 28 385 2 4 - Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7%

