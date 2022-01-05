Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Josh Reynolds Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay

Before placing any bets on Josh Reynolds' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North opponents take the field in Week 18 when Reynolds and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field.

Josh Reynolds Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Reynolds has put up a 385-yard campaign so far (22.6 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in 28 balls on 46 targets.
  • The Lions have thrown the ball in 58.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Against the Packers, Reynolds has averaged 53.5 receiving yards per game over his two career matchups, 9.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Reynolds, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. And he had multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 231.8 passing yards the Packers yield per game makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Packers' defense is 24th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Reynolds did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Seahawks.
  • Over his last three games, Reynolds racked up eight catches on 13 targets and averaged 34.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Reynolds' Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Josh Reynolds

46

-

28

385

2

4

-

Amon-Ra St. Brown

108

19.3%

82

803

4

12

19.4%

T.J. Hockenson

84

15.0%

61

583

4

9

14.5%

Kalif Raymond

66

11.8%

44

475

3

6

9.7%

