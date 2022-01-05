Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Justin Fields ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Fields and the Chicago Bears (6-10) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Fields has collected 1,870 passing yards (116.9 per game) while going 159-for-270 (58.9% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 72 times for 420 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.

The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.3% of the time while running the ball 47.7% of the time.

Fields has attempted 31 of his 270 passes in the red zone, accounting for 22.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In one matchup against the Vikings, Fields threw for 285 passing yards, 84.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.

Fields threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.

The 272.1 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.

Fields has thrown for 285 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (26-of-39), with one touchdown and zero interceptions over his last three outings (95.0 per game).

He has tacked on 35 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 124 25.1% 69 929 4 10 17.2% Cole Kmet 88 17.8% 56 564 0 12 20.7% Allen Robinson II 62 12.6% 36 388 1 4 6.9%

