January 5, 2022
Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

Bookmakers have listed player prop bet markets for Justin Fields ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Fields and the Chicago Bears (6-10) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Fields has collected 1,870 passing yards (116.9 per game) while going 159-for-270 (58.9% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 72 times for 420 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
  • The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.3% of the time while running the ball 47.7% of the time.
  • Fields has attempted 31 of his 270 passes in the red zone, accounting for 22.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In one matchup against the Vikings, Fields threw for 285 passing yards, 84.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Fields threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.
  • The 272.1 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
  • Fields has thrown for 285 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (26-of-39), with one touchdown and zero interceptions over his last three outings (95.0 per game).
  • He has tacked on 35 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 11.7 yards per game.

Fields' Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

124

25.1%

69

929

4

10

17.2%

Cole Kmet

88

17.8%

56

564

0

12

20.7%

Allen Robinson II

62

12.6%

36

388

1

4

6.9%

