Justin Fields Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Justin Fields Prop Bet Odds
Justin Fields Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Fields has collected 1,870 passing yards (116.9 per game) while going 159-for-270 (58.9% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 72 times for 420 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
- The Bears, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.3% of the time while running the ball 47.7% of the time.
- Fields has attempted 31 of his 270 passes in the red zone, accounting for 22.3% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fields' matchup with the Vikings.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In one matchup against the Vikings, Fields threw for 285 passing yards, 84.5 yards higher than his over/under for Sunday.
- Fields threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Vikings.
- The 272.1 yards per game the Vikings are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Fields did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Giants.
- Fields has thrown for 285 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (26-of-39), with one touchdown and zero interceptions over his last three outings (95.0 per game).
- He has tacked on 35 rushing yards on seven carries, averaging 11.7 yards per game.
Fields' Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
124
25.1%
69
929
4
10
17.2%
Cole Kmet
88
17.8%
56
564
0
12
20.7%
Allen Robinson II
62
12.6%
36
388
1
4
6.9%
Powered By Data Skrive