January 5, 2022
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Before placing any wagers on Justin Herbert's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has thrown for 4,631 yards (289.4 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 301 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 61 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Herbert has thrown 98 passes in the red zone this season, 50.3% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Herbert's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Herbert averages 287.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Raiders, 2.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In each of those games against the Raiders, Herbert threw multiple TDs.
  • This week Herbert will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (225.8 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Herbert completed 71.0% of his passes for 237 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Herbert has put up 809 passing yards (269.7 ypg) on 71-of-104 with five touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 33 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

149

24.4%

100

1086

6

23

23.5%

Mike Williams

112

18.4%

67

1027

8

17

17.3%

Austin Ekeler

82

13.4%

65

612

7

15

15.3%

Powered By Data Skrive