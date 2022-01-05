Before placing any wagers on Justin Herbert's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has thrown for 4,631 yards (289.4 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 301 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 61 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Herbert has thrown 98 passes in the red zone this season, 50.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Herbert averages 287.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Raiders, 2.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In each of those games against the Raiders, Herbert threw multiple TDs.

This week Herbert will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (225.8 yards allowed per game).

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Herbert completed 71.0% of his passes for 237 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Herbert has put up 809 passing yards (269.7 ypg) on 71-of-104 with five touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 33 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 149 24.4% 100 1086 6 23 23.5% Mike Williams 112 18.4% 67 1027 8 17 17.3% Austin Ekeler 82 13.4% 65 612 7 15 15.3%

