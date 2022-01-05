Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has thrown for 4,631 yards (289.4 ypg), completing 67.3% of his passes and tossing 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 301 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 61 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Herbert has thrown 98 passes in the red zone this season, 50.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Herbert averages 287.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Raiders, 2.8 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In each of those games against the Raiders, Herbert threw multiple TDs.
- This week Herbert will face the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense (225.8 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Herbert completed 71.0% of his passes for 237 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Herbert has put up 809 passing yards (269.7 ypg) on 71-of-104 with five touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 33 rushing yards (11.0 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
149
24.4%
100
1086
6
23
23.5%
Mike Williams
112
18.4%
67
1027
8
17
17.3%
Austin Ekeler
82
13.4%
65
612
7
15
15.3%
