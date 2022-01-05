Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Justin Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

Before Justin Jackson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Justin Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Jackson has run for 344 yards on 65 carries (21.5 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 22 catches for 178 yards (11.1 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 402 times this season, and he's handled 65 of those attempts (16.2%).
  • The Chargers have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Jackson's -1.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders are 30.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games versus the Raiders Jackson has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 116.1 yards per game.
  • This season the Raiders have given up 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Broncos, Jackson ran the ball 12 times for 41 yards.
  • He also hauled in three passes for 20 yards.
  • Jackson has run for 191 yards on 36 carries (63.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He also has 131 receiving yards (43.7 ypg) on 12 catches.

Jackson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Justin Jackson

65

16.2%

344

2

19

19.6%

5.3

Austin Ekeler

190

47.3%

847

11

44

45.4%

4.5

Justin Herbert

61

15.2%

301

3

21

21.6%

4.9

Joshua Kelley

33

8.2%

102

0

5

5.2%

3.1

