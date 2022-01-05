Justin Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Justin Jackson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Jackson has run for 344 yards on 65 carries (21.5 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 22 catches for 178 yards (11.1 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 402 times this season, and he's handled 65 of those attempts (16.2%).
- The Chargers have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Jackson's -1.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders are 30.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games versus the Raiders Jackson has not rushed for a touchdown.
- The Raiders have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 116.1 yards per game.
- This season the Raiders have given up 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Broncos, Jackson ran the ball 12 times for 41 yards.
- He also hauled in three passes for 20 yards.
- Jackson has run for 191 yards on 36 carries (63.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He also has 131 receiving yards (43.7 ypg) on 12 catches.
Jackson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Justin Jackson
65
16.2%
344
2
19
19.6%
5.3
Austin Ekeler
190
47.3%
847
11
44
45.4%
4.5
Justin Herbert
61
15.2%
301
3
21
21.6%
4.9
Joshua Kelley
33
8.2%
102
0
5
5.2%
3.1
