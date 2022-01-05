Before Justin Jackson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Jackson and the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) hit the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Jackson has run for 344 yards on 65 carries (21.5 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 22 catches for 178 yards (11.1 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 402 times this season, and he's handled 65 of those attempts (16.2%).

The Chargers have called a pass in 60.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Jackson's -1.3 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Raiders are 30.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games versus the Raiders Jackson has not rushed for a touchdown.

The Raiders have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 116.1 yards per game.

This season the Raiders have given up 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Broncos, Jackson ran the ball 12 times for 41 yards.

He also hauled in three passes for 20 yards.

Jackson has run for 191 yards on 36 carries (63.7 yards per game) with two touchdowns over his last three outings.

He also has 131 receiving yards (43.7 ypg) on 12 catches.

Jackson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Justin Jackson 65 16.2% 344 2 19 19.6% 5.3 Austin Ekeler 190 47.3% 847 11 44 45.4% 4.5 Justin Herbert 61 15.2% 301 3 21 21.6% 4.9 Joshua Kelley 33 8.2% 102 0 5 5.2% 3.1

Powered By Data Skrive